State President receives Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko, who is leading a Belarusian delegation to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Welcoming the delegation, President Cường expressed his appreciation for the invaluable support extended by the people of the former Soviet Union, including the Belarusian people, to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing process of national construction and development.

He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always attach great importance to the traditional friendship with Belarus, and wishes to further promote bilateral cooperation in fields where Belarus has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, such as science and technology, industry, and agriculture.

The President suggested the Belarusian parliament support efforts to enhance exchanges and cooperation at various levels, particularly through the parliamentary channel, in order to help create a favourable legal framework for the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries.

On this occasion, he extended an invitation to the President of Belarus to pay a state visit to Việt Nam in the near future.

For his part, Sergeyenko congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable progress and achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He stressed the significance of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, affirming that with a long-standing and trusted relationship forged through many challenges, Belarus always treasures and seeks to further strengthen its partnership with Việt Nam.

He highlighted ongoing cooperation projects in trade, investment, industry, and defence-security, and expressed confidence that the recently signed visa exemption agreement will open up new opportunities for boosting the bilateral ties, particularly in culture and tourism.

On this occasion, he conveyed a congratulatory letter from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Việt Nam on the anniversary.

Both host and guest noted the positive development of the bilateral relations in recent years, particularly following the historic state visit to Belarus by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the elevation of the ties to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

They agreed on the need to soon finalise a 2025-27 cooperation roadmap to concretise agreements, enhance cooperation across multiple fields in line with each country’s potential and strengths, and strengthen coordination at regional and international forums for the benefit of their people, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS