Home Politics & Law

Top Cuban leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

September 01, 2025 - 10:31
Despite being separated by half the globe, the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship has become a model for international relations
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez paid respect to late President Hồ Chí Minh on September 1. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

The top Cuban leader and his spouse are in Việt Nam for a state visit and attendance at a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Earlier, the Cuban leader and his delegation visited the Việt Nam Military History Museum, where they laid flowers at the monument honouring Cuban military experts who supported Việt Nam's struggle for independence. The delegation also offered flowers in tribute to Cuban national hero José Martí at his statue in Hà Nội's Tao Đàn Park and visited the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Groups.

Despite being separated by half the globe, the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship has become a model for international relations. From the foundations laid by Cuban national hero José Martí, President Hồ Chí Minh, and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, successive generations of leaders and citizens of both countries have nurtured a bond forged through history’s ups and downs.

Over the past 65 years, bilateral cooperation has expanded across all levels, channels, and sectors, structured around three main pillars of political-diplomatic relations as the foundation, economic-trade-investment cooperation as the driving force, and people-to-people exchanges as the binding element.

The Cuban leader’s state visit to Việt Nam once again reaffirms that the solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba remains a guiding light for cooperation and development, serving the legitimate interests of both nations and contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Cuba relations solidarity friendship

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief hosts red-carpet welcome ceremony for top Cuban leader

Việt Nam and Cuba established their diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960. During Việt Nam's resistance war against the US imperialists, Cuba emerged as a symbol of international solidarity, taking the lead in the global movement supporting Việt Nam's struggle for independence and providing invaluable assistance.
Politics & Law

Laos hosts meeting to celebrate 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day

Despite regional and global uncertainties, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam have grown ever stronger, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries, said Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Vice President of Laos.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, ICAPP strengthen cooperation for peace, development in Asia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường on August 31 held talks with a high-ranking delegation from the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, during which both sides agreed that ICAPP should further promote dialogue, strengthen trust, and contribute to building an environment of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

