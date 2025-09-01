Top Cuban leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

The top Cuban leader and his spouse are in Việt Nam for a state visit and attendance at a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Earlier, the Cuban leader and his delegation visited the Việt Nam Military History Museum, where they laid flowers at the monument honouring Cuban military experts who supported Việt Nam's struggle for independence. The delegation also offered flowers in tribute to Cuban national hero José Martí at his statue in Hà Nội's Tao Đàn Park and visited the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Groups.

Despite being separated by half the globe, the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship has become a model for international relations. From the foundations laid by Cuban national hero José Martí, President Hồ Chí Minh, and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, successive generations of leaders and citizens of both countries have nurtured a bond forged through history’s ups and downs.

Over the past 65 years, bilateral cooperation has expanded across all levels, channels, and sectors, structured around three main pillars of political-diplomatic relations as the foundation, economic-trade-investment cooperation as the driving force, and people-to-people exchanges as the binding element.

The Cuban leader’s state visit to Việt Nam once again reaffirms that the solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba remains a guiding light for cooperation and development, serving the legitimate interests of both nations and contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS