Laos hosts meeting to celebrate 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day

VIENTIANE — Despite regional and global uncertainties, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam have grown ever stronger, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries, said Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Vice President of Laos.

Bounthong made the remarks at a meeting in Vientiane on August 30 to mark the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2025). The event was co-organised by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, the Government, the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee, and the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Association Central Committee.

The official said bilateral cooperation across politics, defence-security, economy, culture, education, and health has become increasingly effective. Việt Nam remains one of the largest investors in Laos with total registered capital of US$5.8 billion, while two-way trade is expected to hit $5 billion this year, he noted.

He recalled that the establishment of the Indochinese Communist Party by President Hồ Chí Minh laid the foundation for the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the LPRP. From that revolutionary cause, the Vietnamese people launched the August Revolution in 1945, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. This historic victory not only ushered in an era of independence and freedom for Việt Nam but also created favourable conditions for the Lao people to declare independence on October 12, 1945.

Entering the period of national development, Việt Nam reaffirmed its resolve with the Đổi mới (renewal) process in 1986. Over nearly four decades, under the leadership of the CPV, the country has maintained political stability, achieved major socio-economic growth, improved living standards, and enhanced its international standing.

According to Bounthong, these achievements are not only the pride of the Vietnamese people, but also a strong source of motivation to encourage the Lao people in the cause of national defense and development. Every victory of Laos has been closely linked to the faithful support of Việt Nam, from standing shoulder to shoulder during the liberation struggle to assisting Laos today with initiatives such as access to Vietnamese seaports to boost connectivity and economic growth.

He affirmed the determination of the Lao Party, Government, and people to join hands with Việt Nam in safeguarding and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation so that future generations may continue to inherit and build on it, worthy of the sacrifices of generations of leaders and revolutionaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm stressed that the August Revolution and the National Day on September 2 marked a turning point that transformed the Vietnamese people from colonial subjects into masters of their nation, affirming Việt Nam’s prestige in the international arena.

After 80 years, and nearly 40 years of Đổi Mmi, Việt Nam has achieved major successes in economic development, foreign affairs, and global integration while ensuring political stability and better living conditions for its people.

The ambassador underlined that every victory of Việt Nam has also been inseparable from the wholehearted support of the Lao Party, State, and people. The special Việt Nam–Laos relationship is a priceless common asset nurtured through generations and will continue to be preserved and promoted, he said.

Tâm also voiced his confidence that the Lao people will continue to secure new achievements in building a peaceful and prosperous nation. — VNS