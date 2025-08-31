 Top Chinese legislator starts official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State, arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội at noon on Sunday, starting an official visit to Việt Nam.

During the three-day visit, which is made at the invitation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Zhao will also attend a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam on September 2, and co-chair the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC.

The Chinese delegation was welcomed at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Office Đặng Khánh Toàn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn, and Vice Chairman of the NA Committee’s for National Defence, Security and Affairs Affairs Đôn Tuấn Phong.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s resident correspondents in Beijing ahead of the trip, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình said Zhao’s visit underscores the two countries’ mutual respect and strong political will to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The top Chinese legislator’s official visit and co-chairmanship of the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC will not only strengthen legislative cooperation but also reinforce achievements across diplomatic channels of the Party, State, Government, parliament, and people. This provides a solid political foundation for stronger, more stable, and effective collaboration in all aspects, including politics – diplomacy, defence – security, trade, investment, science – technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei said the trip is an opportunity for the Chinese Party and Government to extend their warm congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts on the 80th National Day, reflecting China’s respect for the bilateral ties and the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The visit also demonstrates China’s strong support and close friendship with Việt Nam, affirming mutual support and shared commitment to the path of socialism, implementing common perceptions between senior leaders of the two Parties and nations, and advancing the building of the Việt Nam–China community. — VNA/VNS