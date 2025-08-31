A heroic journey across eight decades

The great friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Việt Nam will be further consolidated, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples, according to Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh. She spoke to Việt Nam News about bilateral ties and expectations for future cooperation.

How do you assess Việt Nam’s journey and achievements since gaining independence – in terms of socio-economic development and the country's growing international standing?

The country has traversed nearly 80 years of history filled with hardship but also glory. First and foremost, Việt Nam’s path of development is closely linked with its resolute struggles to safeguard independence and national reunification.

The victory of 1975 ushered in a new era – one of independence, unity and territorial integrity – laying the foundation for the nation’s reconstruction and development.

On the socio-economic front, Việt Nam has made significant progress. From being a poor, aid-dependent country, it has become one of the region’s most dynamic economies, maintaining high growth rates for decades. Poverty has been sharply reduced, living standards have improved markedly, and the country has made impressive advances in infrastructure, urbanisation, technology and education.

Another striking achievement is Việt Nam’s ability to maintain political and social stability amidst a volatile world – a vital advantage that has enabled it to attract international investment, expand trade, and pursue sustainable, quality growth.

In terms of diplomacy and global standing, Việt Nam has firmly established itself as a proactive and responsible member of the international community. From once being under embargo, Việt Nam now maintains diplomatic relations with most countries, has forged strategic and comprehensive partnerships with major powers, and plays an active role in key multilateral forums.

Notably, Việt Nam has successfully served multiple times as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, demonstrating its capacity to contribute to peace, cooperation and global development.

At the same time, Việt Nam has preserved and promoted its cultural identity. Numerous cultural and natural heritages have been recognised by UNESCO, underscoring both the richness of its traditions and its active international cultural and educational exchanges.

All these achievements have shaped the image of an independent, self-reliant, dynamic and integrated Việt Nam – a source of inspiration for many developing countries. In particular, I am deeply impressed by the Vietnamese people’s spirit of unity, aspiration for progress and the wise leadership of the Party and the State – crucial factors that have enabled the nation to overcome immense challenges and reach today’s success.

Could you share your perspective on the major milestones in Việt Nam–Laos ties since the struggle for independence?

The Việt Nam–Laos relationship is truly special, loyal and rare in the history of international relations. Our two nations are bound not only by close geographical proximity but also by shared hardship and sacrifice during the struggle for national independence, as well as in the ongoing cause of nation-building and development.

From its inception in 1930, the Indochinese Communist Party stood closely with the revolutionary movement in Laos. In 1950, Laos established the Neo Lao Issara, closely allied with the Vietnamese revolution.

During the wars against French colonialism and later against American imperialism, the peoples of both nations fought shoulder to shoulder along the legendary Trường Sơn (Ho Chi Minh) Trail, forging the Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia combat alliance that contributed to the historic victory of 1975 and the complete liberation of both nations.

In 1977, Việt Nam and Laos signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, providing a solid legal foundation for bilateral relations and affirming the enduring, comprehensive partnership.

Since then, relations have continued to grow across politics, defence–security, economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

There has also been cooperation in renewal and international integration. Since Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) in 1986 and Laos’ New Economic Mechanism, both sides have actively supported and shared experiences, expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Việt Nam has become one of Laos’ leading investors, while the two countries coordinate closely in multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN, the UN, and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.

More recently, in 2017, the two nations celebrated the Việt Nam–Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity, marking 55 years of diplomatic relations and 40 years since the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

In 2022, they commemorated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the Treaty, reaffirming their special relationship as a priceless asset for future generations.

Today, cooperation is deepening in key areas such as infrastructure, energy, trade, education, cultural exchange and border cooperation.

What are your expectations for the future of Việt Nam and for bilateral cooperation?

I am confident that in this new stage, Việt Nam will continue to achieve great and sustainable successes in its development journey. Eighty years after independence, Việt Nam has demonstrated its national unity, resilience and creativity.

Looking ahead, several prospects stand out. First, Việt Nam is intensifying institutional reform, strengthening governance, and building a socialist-oriented market economy. I believe innovation policies, administrative reforms, digital transformation, and the pursuit of a green and circular economy will enable Việt Nam to sustain high and inclusive growth.

Secondly, Việt Nam is prioritising the people’s well-being through advances in education, healthcare, culture, and science–technology. Efforts in sustainable poverty reduction, narrowing regional disparities, and investing in high-quality personnel will underpin long-term development.

Thirdly, Việt Nam will remain steadfast in its independent, self-reliant, multilateral and diversified foreign policy, further enhancing its international role and contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development worldwide.

As for the future of Việt Nam–Laos ties, cooperation will expand further. Politics and diplomacy will strengthen political trust, maintain regular high-level exchanges, and enhance close coordination at regional and international forums.

Việt Nam will remain among Laos’ largest investors, focusing on key projects in infrastructure, energy, high-tech agriculture, border trade and logistics, while enhancing transport connectivity to boost trade and tourism.

Meanwhile, education and human resources are traditional areas of cooperation that will continue to grow, with Việt Nam training Lao students and officials, alongside greater exchanges among youth and intellectuals.

We aim to expand cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges to strengthen the bonds between the two peoples, especially younger generations.

Last but not least, the nations will jointly build a peaceful, friendly, stable and developed border, linked with environmental protection, security and improved livelihoods for border communities.

I firmly believe that under the sound leadership of the Party, the decisive governance of the State, and the unity of the people, Việt Nam will continue to achieve even greater success. At the same time, the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship will be further nurtured, making a positive contribution to regional peace, cooperation and development.

Do you have a message for the Vietnamese people on the 80th National Day?

Over the past 80 years, the Vietnamese nation has travelled a heroic journey – from winning independence and safeguarding the homeland to building and developing the country.

Today, Việt Nam has risen strongly to become one of the most dynamic economies in the region, with a growing role and standing on the global stage. This is a source of pride not only for the Vietnamese people but also for close friends and partners like us.

I hold deep respect and admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements, as well as the resilience, wisdom and unity of its people in building and protecting their country.

On this momentous occasion, I am confident that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam will continue to advance firmly along the path of renewal and international integration, steering the country towards prosperity, happiness, equity, democracy and civilisation.

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Việt Nam, wishing the country ever-greater prosperity, and its people lasting peace, happiness and success. — VNS