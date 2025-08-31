Top Cuban leader arrives in Hà Nội, beginning state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, accompanied by his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza, arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday morning for a state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse.

During the three-day visit, they will also attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Việt Nam's National Day on September 2 in Hà Nội.

The Cuban delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội by Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyễn Xuân Thắng; Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Office Đặng Khánh Toàn; Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Cấn Đình Tài, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang; Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long and a large number of people.

​The traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba have served as a beacon for international relations and become a torch lighting the path of their collaboration and development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang told the press before the visit.

The relationship, founded by Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban national hero José Martí and leader Fidel Castro, has stood the test of time.

Over the past 65 years, it has developed across the three pillars of politics – diplomacy, economy – trade – investment, and people-to-people exchange, he said, adding that political trust has been enhanced through frequent exchanges of high-level delegations, with the state visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, seen as a historic milestone that opened up a new chapter in the special relationship.

The partnership extends well beyond commercial interests. Việt Nam recently launched a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the Cuban people on the occasion of the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Giang affirmed that the visit once again underscores the enduring solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba as a guiding beacon for collaboration in the interests of both nations, while contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS