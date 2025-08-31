Vietnamese, Nepalese Prime Ministers seek stronger bilateral ties

TIANJIN — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli have expressed their wish to further strengthen the long-standing friendship and sound cooperation that the two countries have nurtured over the past five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

At their meeting in Tianjin on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025, PM Sharma Oli voiced his admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable progress since the liberation of the South and national reunification in 1975, saying Nepal is keen to learn from Việt Nam’s successful experience in national construction and development.

Thanking Nepal for its goodwill and support, PM Chính stressed the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation in the time to come. He called for the increased exchange of high-level and all-level delegations, and affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to assist Nepal in training officials and civil servants.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested Nepal pay due attention and create favourable conditions for major Vietnamese enterprises, including Viettel, to explore opportunities and deploy investment and business activities in the country.

Highlighting the two countries’ shared values in history, culture and development orientations towards socialism, the two leaders agreed to step up delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level, and to push for the signing of further agreements in trade and investment, so that bilateral relations match with the two sides’ potential and desire.

They also pledged to deepen cooperation in culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, environmental protection and climate change response, while continuing to support one another at regional and international forums.

On the occasion, PM Sharma Oli invited PM Chính to pay a visit to Nepal. The Vietnamese leader said he will task the foreign ministry to coordinate with the Nepalese side to arrange the trip at a suitable time, and in turn invited his Nepalese counterpart to visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS