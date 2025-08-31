Cuba’s top leader visits Vietnam Military History Museum

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza visited the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hà Nội on August 31 afternoon, as part of his ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

At the museum, they laid flowers at a monument dedicated to Cuban military experts who had supported Việt Nam during past struggles. Afterwards, the delegation was introduced to six display themes at the museum.

Writing in the guestbook, the Cuban leader called the museum a powerful testament to the Vietnamese people’s heroism and indomitable spirit. On behalf of the Cuban Party, Government and people, he honoured generations who devoted their lives to the cause of national liberation, independence and defence, noting that Việt Nam’s historic achievements continue to inspire Cuba, as both nations share aspirations for sovereignty and social justice.

Recalling the sacrifices of Cuban soldiers who laid down their lives in Việt Nam, he underscored the solidarity binding the two nations and hailed the eightieth anniversary of Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence.

Later the same afternoon, the Cuban leader, his spouse and delegation visited the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group. Earlier at midday, they laid flowers at the statue of Cuban national hero José Martí at Tao Đàn Park in Hà Nội.

The Cuban leader's three-day state visit starting August 31 is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse. — VNS