Top legislators of Việt Nam and China hold talks in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji right after hosting an official welcome ceremony for the latter in Hà Nội on August 31.

Chairman Mẫn welcomed Chairman Zhao, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam where he will also attend a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day on September 2, and co-chair the first session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC.

The visit is of important significance as it takes place during the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchanges and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, thereby contributing to further deepening ties between the two Parties, nations, and their legislative bodies, he said.

Congratulating China on its major achievements in recent years, Mẫn expressed his confidence that the CPC, with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as its core, will lead the Chinese people in accomplishing the “Second Centenary Goal” of building a modern socialist power that is prosperous, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful. Việt Nam always treasures and gives top priority to developing relations with China, the NA Chairman said.

Chairman Zhao, for his part, extended congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on their great, historic achievements over the past 80 years, stressing that as friendly neighbours, the two countries stood shoulder to shoulder in the struggles for independence and national liberation and have continued to learn from each other in the process of building socialism, forging a bond of brotherly friendship.

Both sides praised the positive progress in Việt Nam–China relations in recent years, with inter-parliamentary cooperation playing an important role. Welcoming the first session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC, the two leaders agreed to effectively realise high-level common perceptions, strengthen political trust, maintain regular high-level and multi-level exchanges, and enhance cooperation between their legislatures in a more substantive and practical manner. They also pledged to coordinate in building supportive legal frameworks and policies to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between their governments, businesses, and people.

Chairman Mẫn proposed that parliamentary cooperation should become a key pillar of the bilateral relations, commensurate with the new level of mutual trust between the two sides. He called for the effective implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures, including holding meetings of the cooperation committee on a rotating basis every two years, increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, including those by NA deputies and local People’s Council deputies' delegations, and supporting each other at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums.

He also suggested enhancing exchanges and sharing expertise on legislative activities to improve Party leadership methods, build a socialist rule-of-law state, and refine development policies and mechanisms in key areas.

Chairman Mẫn proposed the Chinese NPC pay attention to and support the two countries in carrying out cooperation in key areas such as railways, trade facilitation, local investment collaboration, and stronger supervision of the implementation of signed cooperation agreements. He also urged NPC deputies to play an active role in promoting people-to-people exchanges, thereby consolidating the solid social foundation for the bilateral relations.

For his part, Chairman Zhao welcomed and endorsed the cooperation proposals by Chairman Mẫn, affirming that China stands ready to work with Việt Nam to concretise the common perceptions reached by the two Party General Secretaries and advance bilateral relations in line with the “six major orientations.”

Accordingly, China is willing to enhance political trust and maintain high-level exchanges; promote exchanges and experience sharing on Party building and state governance; improve the quality and effectiveness of practical cooperation, including connecting the Belt and Road Initiative with the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework and cooperating in the construction of three standard-gauge railway lines linking the two countries; foster people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges to strengthen the social foundation; and step up coordination at multilateral inter-parliamentary mechanisms.

The two sides also exchanged views on maritime issues, agreeing to implement high-level common perceptions, properly handle matters at sea, and maintain a peaceful and stable environment.

After the talks, the two top legislators co-chaired the first meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC. Both sides highly valued the significance of this inaugural meeting, held under the newly established bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanism, which vividly demonstrates the close, effective, and politically trustworthy ties between the two legislative bodies.

The two leaders shared the view that the meeting serves as an important mechanism for both sides to exchange experience and discuss parliamentary cooperation orientations aimed at facilitating and promoting the bilateral relations. They held in-depth discussions on legislative and supervisory work concerning major issues of common interest such as national security, and on fostering cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science, and technology. — VNS