PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in China

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on August 31 morning on the occasion of his working trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin city.

Also attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Vũ Hồng Thanh, leaders of ministries, departments, sectors, and central agencies, and about two hundred seventy overseas Vietnamese and students from Tianjin, Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong, Guangxi, and Hebei, along with officials and staff of the embassy, who represented the community of more than one hundred thousand Vietnamese people in China.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình reported that the Vietnamese community in China is a united, close-knit, dynamic, creative community with strong patriotism and national spirit, always looking towards the home country.

The Ambassador always strives to contribute to promoting the relationship between the two countries to make it deeper, more substantial, more effective and to well implement the policy of caring for the Vietnamese community abroad, he said.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Chính sent warm regards, respectful greetings, and best wishes from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and Party and State leaders to the Vietnamese community in China on the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Reviewing the great achievements in the country's socio-economic development in recent times, the PM said that the country is carrying out a revolution in "rearranging the country", focusing on developing science and technology and innovation, and promoting international integration.

He affirmed that in the country's overall achievements over the past eighty years, there have been very important contributions from the overseas Vietnamese community in general, and the overseas Vietnamese community in China in particular, as a bridge of friendship and people-to-people exchange with the host country, contributing to the Việt Nam-China relationship in the current period.

The government leader affirmed that the Party and the State always pay due attention to the overseas Vietnamese community, always listen to their thoughts and aspirations, resolve all difficulties and problems, facilitate their lives, and demonstrate the noble and sacred "national love and compatriotism".

Responding to the proposals and recommendations of overseas Vietnamese at the meeting, PM Chính hoped that the community would always unite and integrate well, and that Vietnamese businesses operating in China would comply with local laws, promote national pride, and make positive contributions to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He also hoped that Vietnamese students studying in China would actively learn Chinese knowledge and experience to contribute to the home country's construction and development. In meetings with leaders of the host country, the PM always asked the Chinese side to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the overseas Vietnamese community, he noted.

The PM hoped that the Vietnamese community in China will always be proud of being Vietnamese, proud of having a culture imbued with national identity, and proud of the community's dedication and contributions to the Việt Nam-China friendship, as both comrades and brothers "forever green, forever sustainable". — VNS