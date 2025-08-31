Việt Nam, ICAPP strengthen cooperation for peace, development in Asia

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường on August 31 held talks with a high-ranking delegation from the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), during which both sides agreed that ICAPP should further promote dialogue, strengthen trust, and contribute to building an environment of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The delegation, led by Chairman Chung Eui-yong and Co-Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the ICAPP Standing Committee, is on a working visit to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The ICAPP leaders spoke highly of Việt Nam’s robust and comprehensive achievements in the fields of economy, culture, and society, stressing that the country has demonstrated itself as an active and responsible member of the international and regional community. They expressed their deep appreciation for Việt Nam’s future orientations, particularly its “four pillars” and major development goals, voicing strong support and confidence that Việt Nam will continue to grow stronger in its new era of development.

The two ICAPP leaders praised the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s contributions as a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee over the past two decades, noting that the CPV’s active and effective participation has helped foster peace, security, and development in Asia. They affirmed their wish to continue close cooperation with the CPV in realising ICAPP’s development vision, including expanding partnerships with multilateral political organisations in other regions.

Cường commended ICAPP’s achievements as the world’s largest multilateral political party forum, which has contributed significantly to enhancing understanding among political parties in the region. He underscored ICAPP’s effective role as a bridge in facilitating cooperation among governments and parliaments across Asia.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared concern.

The Vietnamese official reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of relations, while building a comprehensive, modern diplomacy based on three pillars: Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy.

Regarding Party diplomacy, Cường highlighted ICAPP as one of the priority multilateral political forums in the CPV’s external relations, affirming that the CPV will continue to strengthen close cooperation with the ICAPP leadership and fulfill its role as an active and responsible member of the ICAPP Standing Committee.

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to further promote ICAPP’s unique value and pivotal role as a bridge for dialogue and consensus among political forces, thereby creating a political foundation for cooperation and development among governments, parliaments, and peoples. They also consented to step up concrete measures to deepen cooperation between the CPV and ICAPP in the coming time. — VNS