Party chief hosts red-carpet welcome ceremony for top Cuban leader

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony on Monday for First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza, who are in Việt Nam for a state visit and attendance at a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Following the welcome ceremony, the top leaders of Việt Nam and Cuba held talks.

Việt Nam and Cuba established their diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960. During Việt Nam's resistance war against the US imperialists, Cuba emerged as a symbol of international solidarity, taking the lead in the global movement supporting Việt Nam's struggle for independence and providing invaluable assistance.

Despite being separated by half the globe, the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship has become a model for international relations. From the foundations laid by Cuban national hero José Martí, President Hồ Chí Minh, and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, successive generations of leaders and citizens of both countries have nurtured a bond forged through history’s ups and downs.

Over the past 65 years, bilateral cooperation has expanded across all levels, channels, and sectors, structured around three main pillars of political-diplomatic relations as the foundation, economic-trade-investment cooperation as the driving force, and people-to-people exchanges as the binding element.

The Cuban leader’s state visit to Việt Nam once again reaffirms that the solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba remains a guiding light for cooperation and development, serving the legitimate interests of both nations and contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS