Việt Nam assumes rotating chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Washington D.C

WASHINGTON — Việt Nam has officially taken over the rotating chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Washington D.C (ACW) from Thailand, with the handover ceremony taking place on August 29 (local time).

Over the final four months of the year, Việt Nam will preside over a number of collective activities designed to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng praised Thailand for successfully hosting several key activities during its tenure, notably the commemoration of ASEAN Day on August 8. He affirmed that Việt Nam will work to maintain the momentum of the ACW’s activities in the coming months and foster more substantive engagement with partners.

The ambassador noted that Việt Nam has already prepared several specific initiatives and will share further details in due course.

Among the upcoming highlights, September will see National Day celebrations of Singapore, Malaysia and Việt Nam, alongside a series of activities at the United Nations General Assembly and the welcoming of two new ambassadors from Laos and Indonesia. In October, the ACW is expected to mark Timor-Leste’s admission to ASEAN and co-host, with the Malaysian Embassy, a programme on artificial intelligence. November will feature a meeting with Secretary of the US Department of Transportation and Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, while December will bring joint cultural promotion activities showcasing all ASEAN member states in Washington.

Dũng concluded by expressing his hope for the continued cooperation of fellow ASEAN members throughout Việt Nam’s ACW chairmanship.

The handover ceremony was rounded off with the symbolic transfer of the ACW gavel and the ASEAN flag, followed by a networking session with representatives of ASEAN embassies and local partners. — VNS