Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Chinese leader in Tianjin

TIANJIN — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on August 31 met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping as part of his working trip to Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025.

PM Chính conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Party General Secretary and President Xi and Chinese leaders. He thanked China for sending a high-ranking delegation and a military contingent to Việt Nam for attendance at the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

He congratulated China on its continued achievements under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi as its core, highlighting China’s role as a leading driver of global economic growth and as a source of solutions and initiatives to pressing global challenges.

Welcoming the theme of this year’s expanded SCO Summit, the PM affirmed that Việt Nam stays ready to work with China and other countries to uphold multilateralism, promote sustainable development, and contribute to addressing major global and regional issues.

Party General Secretary and President Xi welcomed PM Chính leading a Vietnamese delegation to the SCO Summit, stressing that his presence reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment to advancing bilateral ties and its active support for conferences hosted by China. He extended cordial greetings to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Vietnamese leaders, while offering warm congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day.

The Vietnamese PM reviewed six key positive outcomes in the bilateral relations in recent years, including strengthened strategic trust and exchanges; more substantive national defence-security cooperation; stronger strategic connectivity between the two economies, particularly in railway and aviation; strong growth in economic, trade, and investment ties; closer industrial and supply chain linkages; and a more solid social foundation.

Việt Nam always considers the development of ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy, he said, adding that Việt Nam is ready to work with China to effectively realise the common perceptions reached between the two Party General Secretaries, translating strategic orientations into concrete outcomes that bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Both sides vowed to further advance ties between the two Parties and nations under the six major orientations, strengthen strategic exchanges, expand comprehensive cooperation, deepen economic connectivity, particularly railway projects, and boost collaboration in science-technology and innovation.

PM Chính suggested maintaining the exchanges and contacts in flexible forms between the two Party General Secretaries, while making defence and security cooperation more substantive, including through specific military trade projects. He called for the early convening of the first meeting of the Việt Nam–China joint railway cooperation committee, prioritising Việt Nam in Asia-Pacific railway industry development, and expediting work on concessional loan agreements, feasibility studies and railway workforce training, therefore helping Việt Nam develop a railway industry complex.

With respect to trade, the Vietnamese leader urged China to expand its import of Vietnamese high-quality agricultural products, accelerate the signing of quarantine protocols for Vietnamese pomelo, exploited seafood and meat products, approve additional durian planting areas, expand “smart border gate” models, and advance negotiations on the two sides’ cross-border economic cooperation zone.

He also proposed closer and more comprehensive energy cooperation, including clean energy and power trading, with increased capacity and output of Chinese electricity exports to Việt Nam, early signing of a memorandum of understanding on Việt Nam–China power connectivity and electricity exchanges at 500kV level.

Calling for practical joint work in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, PM Chính sought China's support in technology transfer, institution and infrastructure building, and human resource training in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology and low-orbit satellites. He welcomed scholarships from Tsinghua University for Vietnamese doctoral students in AI.

The Vietnamese PM also suggested stronger cultural and people-to-people exchanges, including the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange, youth programmes such as the “red journey,” visa exemptions, and expanded commercial flights.

For his part, Party General Secretary and President Xi commended PM Chính’s suggestions and contributions to the bilateral ties, affirming China’s support for Việt Nam in successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress. He called for enhanced all-level and high-level strategic exchanges, effective outcomes in cooperation, and the successful organisation of the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the “3+3” strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign, defence and public security ministries in 2025.

The top Chinese leader underlined the promotion of infrastructure connectivity, especially railways, and agreed to early convene the meeting of the joint railway committee and accelerate steady progress on the Laos Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway feasibility study. He stressed the need to actively explore cooperation in mobilising and securing funding, providing railway workforce training, and accelerate the development of smart border gates and the cross-border economic cooperation zone.

Party General Secretary and President Xi expressed his wish to see well-organised activities marking the 75th founding anniversary of China-Việt Nam diplomatic ties and ‘red journey’ study and exchange programme in China for Vietnamese young people.

The two sides also had candid discussions on maritime issues and agreed to seriously implement common perceptions of the top leaders of the two countries on the better control and settlement of differences, and the building and maintenance of an environment of peace, cooperation and development in the region. — VNS