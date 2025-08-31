Party official welcomes ICAPP high-level delegation in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú received a high-level delegation from the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Hà Nội on August 31.

The delegation, led by Chairman Chung Eui-yong and Co-Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the ICAPP Standing Committee, is on a working trip to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony celebrating the country's 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

At the meeting, Tú said that the historic achievements Việt Nam has made over its 80-year revolutionary path have partially attributed to the valuable solidarity and support of political parties and international friends, including ICAPP. He took this occasion to express the gratitude of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to the ICAPP leadership.

The ICAPP leaders, for their part, praised the CPV’s growing role and international reputation. They noted that under the CPV's leadership, the Southeast Asian country has become an inspiring example of independence, resilience, solidarity, renewal, integration and development.

They further appreciated the active participation and effective contributions of the CPV as a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee, expressing their wish to deepen ties and voicing confidence that the Vietnamese Party would continue to play a significant role in advancing ICAPP’s vision and development goals for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Asia.

Tú affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, with an emphasis on promoting multilateralism and international solidarity for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He and the two ICAPP leaders agreed to strengthen close cooperation, step up the CPV’s engagement within ICAPP, and work with ICAPP Standing Committee members to further elevate the organisation’s international position and role in the current context. — VNS