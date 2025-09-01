Top Vietnamese, Cuban leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents, following their talks in Hà Nội on Monday.

The documents signed within the Cuban leader’s state visit to Việt Nam include an agricultural cooperation agreement between the two governments on promoting rice production to gradually ensure food security in Cuba for the 2025-2027 period, the minutes of the 42nd session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Intergovernmental Committee on economic and scientific–technical cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on healthcare cooperation between the People’s Committee of HCM City and the Cuban Ministry of Public Health; another on collaboration in archives and document management between the State Records and Archives Department under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the Cuba Archive; and the one on the establishment of a joint venture between Hoa Sen Holdings Group, the Green Economics Institute, and Labiofarm Group were also handed over this time.

On this occasion, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam presented the Cuban people with the first tranche of assistance worth VNĐ385 billion (US$14.6 million).

Over the past 65 years, cooperation between the two countries has been expanded across all levels, channels, and sectors, with three main pillars: political-diplomatic relations as the foundation, economic-trade-investment as the driving force, and people-to-people exchanges as the bonding element.

On the basis of the signed documents and agreements, particularly the outcomes of the state visit to Cuba in September 2024 by then Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, the two Parties and States will continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields, especially in such key areas as politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, agriculture, energy, people-to-people exchanges, education, and health care. — VNA/VNS