Party General Secretary, State President co-host banquet in honour of top Cuban leader

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and their spouses jointly presided over a state banquet in Hà Nội on Monday in honour of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza, who are in Việt Nam for a state visit and attendance at a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

At the event, General Secretary Lâm laid stress on the significance of the visit by the Cuban leader, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Cuba on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, stating their presence in Việt Nam demonstrates the solidarity and friendship between the two countries while affirming the unwavering support and companionship of their people on the path of each other’s national construction and defence.

Việt Nam always bears in mind and remains grateful for the solidarity and fraternal support extended by the Cuban people to the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as during the ongoing process of national construction and protection, he said.

The Party chief affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to consolidating and nurturing the exemplary, special relationship, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and Leader Fidel Castro, and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

Việt Nam stands ready to work with Cuba to turn this unique relationship into a lasting legacy and a powerful source of strength for both peoples in a new era of development, he said.

He expressed his delight to see Vietnamese rice flourishing on Cuban fields as well as satisfaction with promising results of energy and biotechnology projects expected this year. He also took pride in the success of the fundraising programme themed “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” which is spreading in all strata of Vietnamesepeople.

General Secretary Lâm expressed his firm confidence in the bright future of relations between Việt Nam and Cuba.

In his remarks, the top Cuban leader extended congratulations to Việt Nam on its many significant anniversaries in 2025, affirming that the mutual political trust and fraternity between the two countries have created favourable conditions for cooperation across all fields.

The Cuban leader stressed that this year, the two Parties, States, and National Assemblies have held high-level visits, focusing on reinforcing their excellent political ties and translating that strength into deeper and more effective comprehensive cooperation.

One year after the historic visit to Cuba by General Secretary Lâm in September 2024, the two sides have achieved concrete and practical results in political exchanges and bilateral cooperation. The extraordinary value of that visit, he said, reflected the high priority both countries give to their relationship.

A renewed approach to economic relations and cooperation is steering the two sides toward greater efficiency and sustainability of those ties, while shaping unprecedented projects in strategic areas such as agri-food production, pharmaceutical-biotechnology, and renewable energy, he added.

On this occasion, the Cuban leader congratulated Việt Nam on its progress in optimising and improving institutional efficiency, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, it will successfully achieve the goal of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045. — VNA/VNS