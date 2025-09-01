Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam's 80th National Day parade – follow our live coverage

September 01, 2025 - 10:46
We invite you to follow along with us for exclusive coverage of this once-in-a-generation celebration of Việt Nam’s independence, resilience and strength.
The parade will pass through the historic Ba Đình Square will feature military artillery vehicles and specialised police vehicles. VNS Photo Trương Vị

HÀ NỘI — The grand military and civilian parade on September 2, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day, will be the centrepiece of the 2025 celebrations.

And to bring you closer to this landmark event, known as the A80 Parade, Việt Nam News will run a live blog on our website from 6.30am on September 2, alongside continuous updates, photos and videos.

This historic event will be unprecedented in scale, featuring over 15,680 officers and soldiers in 61 formations. Among them are seven female military contingents (Military Band, Medical Officers, Việt Nam Peacekeeping Force, Commando Soldiers, Signal Troops, Militia representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups, and Southern Guerrillas) and two female police contingents (Traffic Police Officers and Special Task Force Officers).

For the first time in 40 years (since 1985), the parade passing through the historic Ba Đình Square will feature military artillery vehicles and specialised police vehicles, reflecting the continuous growth of the people’s armed forces over the past eight decades under the sound leadership of the Party.

It also reflects Việt Nam’s international friendships, with participation from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia. Russia has sent an honour guard of the Preobrazhensky Regiment, while Laos and Cambodia will each contribute 120 servicemen.

To watch our coverage, just log on to our official Facebook fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/vietnamnewsvns.

We invite you to join us for exclusive coverage of this once-in-a-generation celebration of Việt Nam’s independence, resilience and strength. VNS

