Party official receives high-ranking delegation of Uruguay

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, received a high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) and representatives of the Broad Front (FA) of Uruguay in Hà Nội on Monday.

The delegation is on a working trip to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Nghĩa welcomed the delegation and highly evaluated the presence of PCU and FA representatives at Việt Nam’s historic anniversary.

He expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support of progressive political parties and the Uruguayan people during Việt Nam’s past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the present Đổi mới (Renewal) process, particularly their profound sentiments towards President Hồ Chí Minh.

Acknowledging the political standing of the FA and PCU in Uruguay, Nghĩa voiced his confidence in the strong development of both parties and of Uruguay in the time ahead.

Representatives of the PCU and FA spoke highly of recent progress in relations with the CPV, and expressed their desire to further strengthen ties, exchange experience and theory on building socialism, enhance the sharing of information about each other’s regions and countries, and foster economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Uruguay, as well as between Việt Nam and the Mercosur bloc.

Nghĩa briefed the guests on Việt Nam’s recent efforts, including streamlining the state apparatus, building a two-tier local administration, achieving an 8 per cent economic growth target this year, and preparing for Party congresses at all levels towards the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Regarding bilateral relations, Nghĩa agreed to further advance comprehensive ties, proposing more exchanges at all levels, stronger people-to-people links, particularly among younger generations, and closer cooperation in economy, culture, and tourism.

He also emphasised the importance of promoting communication about the two countries, enhancing the sharing of experience, theories and practices on Party building, the path to socialism in Việt Nam and the Latin American leftist movement, and enhancing coordination at regional and international forums for peace, cooperation, and development of the two regions and the world. — VNA/VNS