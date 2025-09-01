Vietnamese PM meets Armenian counterpart in Tianjin

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral ties in recent years, particularly the enhanced political trust through frequent high-level exchanges.

Notable events included the meeting between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and PM Pashinyan at the Francophonie Summit in October 2024, the official visit to Việt Nam by President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan in November 2024 and, most recently, the trip to Armenia by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn.

PM Pashinyan congratulated the leaders and people of Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025). He recalled his official visit to Việt Nam in 2019 with fond memories and expressed admiration for the country’s dynamic and sustainable development.

He affirmed that Armenia attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Việt Nam and wishes to further deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly economy, trade, investment, and education.

For his part, PM Chính congratulated Armenia on its recent socio-economic achievements under Pashinyan’s leadership, especially the historic peace agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan after nearly four decades of conflict.

He stressed that this milestone will help create a peaceful and stable environment in the region, laying a durable foundation for national development of each country.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam treasures its traditional friendship with Armenia and stands ready to advance bilateral ties.

He called on Armenia to work with other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members to remove threshold protection measures imposed on Vietnamese exports. He also asked Armenia to promote bilateral mechanisms with Việt Nam to boost trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The two PMs agreed on a series of measures to bolster bilateral ties, including enhancing political trust through continued high-level and all-level exchanges, advancing the annual political consultation mechanism between their foreign ministries, considering visa exemptions for each other's citizens to facilitate tourism, further connecting the two sides' businesses and localities, increasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and expanding partnerships in logistics, education, and training.

On this occasion, PM Pashinyan invited PM Chính to pay an official visit to Armenia soon while also expressing his hope to return to Việt Nam in the near future. — VNA/VNS