Top leaders of Việt Nam and Cuba hold talks in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez held talks in Hà Nội on Monday, within the framework of the latter’s ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

The two leaders briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries, agreed on directions and measures to further consolidate and develop the special traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, and discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

General Secretary Lâm welcomed the top Cuban leader, his spouse, and the high-ranking Cuban delegation on their state visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the grand celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

He affirmed that the visit holds particularly significant importance as it coincides with the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year marking the 65th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

This represents an important milestone and a strong driving force to continue consolidating, expanding, elevating, and deepening the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The General Secretary took this occasion to expressed his gratitude for the solidarity and valuable support that Leaders Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro, generations of Party and State leaders, and the people of Cuba have always extended to Việt Nam during the past struggle for national liberation as well as in the current cause of national defence and development.

First Secretary and President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez extended congratulations to the Vietnamese State and people who, under the brilliant and wise leadership of the CPV, have achieved great socio-economic accomplishments and important diplomatic victories in recent times, creating new momentum and strength for the nation while further enhancing its role and prestige in the region and on the international stage.

He expressed his confidence that, under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary Lâm, and building on nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam will soon enter a new era of development and successfully achieve the goals set for 2030 and 2045.

He affirmed that the achievements of the Vietnamese people over 80 years of national construction and protection serve as a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the Cuban people in the current period.

He also shared his heartfelt emotions in experiencing the deep affection of the Vietnamese people during his visit, as well as their tremendous support in the recent fundraising campaign to assist the Cuban people.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always follow every step of Cuba’s development with close attention, and are delighted with the important achievements that the Cuban Party, State, and people have attained since the eighth Party Congress, particularly the positive results in strengthening national unity, overcoming socio-economic challenges, and effectively implementing its foreign policy.

Sharing the valuable experiences of the Đổi mới policy, the General Secretary emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always regard solidarity and support for Cuba as the conscience and responsibility of communists and of the entire Vietnamese people.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s determination, together with the Cuban people, to continuously uphold the enduring legacy and great achievements of bilateral cooperation, and to further expand and enhance the effectiveness of comprehensive collaboration in line with the potential, the level of relations, and the fine political trust shared between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed their delight over the robust and steadily growing ties between their countries, particularly following the state visit to Cuba by Party chief Lâm in September last year.

They highlighted that regular exchanges of delegations, especially at the high level, have been maintained effectively, while ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses have closely coordinated in implementing agreements.

Both sides agreed that the bilateral relations have advanced in a more sustainable and substantive direction, rooted in the spirit of companionship, cooperation, and development.

Against the backdrop, they concurred that it is necessary to consolidate and enhance political trust and strategic coordination and maintain high-level visits and dialogues across all channels.

They laid stress on the significance of theoretical exchanges on the path toward socialism, experience sharing in socio-economic development and Party building, preparing for their respective Party congresses in 2026.

The two leaders agreed to promote research and dissemination of the thoughts of President Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro while upgrading and effectively implementing the existing dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to pursue the agreed goals and strategies.

Party chief Tô Lâm and Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez were unanimous to strengthen and deepen collaboration across economy, trade, and investment, especially in such strategic domains as agriculture, solar energy and biotechnology-pharmaceuticals.

Cuba affirmed its commitment to facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ investment and operation in the country, particularly in rice production and new agricultural models that will boost Cuba’s domestic food production, thereby ensuring food security for the country’s sustainable development.

The two leaders also agreed to encourage and create favourable conditions for joint ventures between enterprises from both countries in pharmaceutical production, technology transfer in biologicals and chemicals, and the promotion of research and development of high-tech pharmaceuticals in Việt Nam.

Acknowledging huge potential for bilateral cooperation, they agreed to continue strengthening collaboration in areas of shared interest and strength, including defence, security, justice, science-technology, construction, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges.

They encouraged joint programmes across various sectors and enhanced cooperation between socio-political organisations such as the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Cuba's Committee for the Defence of the Revolution, communist youth unions, and friendship organisations in both countries.

They affirmed commitment to enhanced coordination and mutual support in international organisations and at multilateral forums to protect countries’ legitimate rights and interests as well as improve their international prestige and standing, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the two regions and the broader world.

Party chief Lâm affirmed Việt Nam’s call for an end to unilateral embargoes and sanctions against Cuba. The two leaders also underscored their shared advocacy for settling sovereignty disputes via peaceful means based on respect for international laws.

On the occasion, he briefed the guest on the initial results of a 65-day nationwide fundraising programme launched to mark the 65th anniversary of the Việt Nam–Cuba diplomatic relations.

Within a short period, nearly tw million participants contributed some VNĐ400 billion (US$15.18 million), which he described as a vivid symbol of the solidarity and brotherhood between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the handover of a token of the donations raised so far under the campaign. They also witnessed the signing of the minute of the 42nd session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Intergovernmental Committee on economic and scientific–technical cooperation, together with multiple cooperation agreements in the areas of food production, health care, archives, and biotechnology. — VNA/VNS