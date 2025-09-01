NA Chairman receives top legislator of Belarus

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception on Monday for Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the NA of Belarus, who is leading a Belarusian delegation to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The host leader expressed his delight at meeting Chairman Sergeenko again after their meeting on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in Laos last October.

He appreciated Belarus sending high-ranking delegations to Việt Nam’s major events over the recent past, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the enduring solidarity, loyalty, and valuable support of the Belarusian people for Việt Nam – both during its struggle for independence and liberation in the past as well as its national construction and development at present.

Congratulating Belarus on its achievements across multiple fields, Chairman Mẫn briefed his guest on Việt Nam’s progress, highlighting the Vietnamese NA’s ongoing reforms and proactively institutionalisation of the Party and State’s guidelines to help usher the country into a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

Highlighting the historic significance of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), Sergeenko expressed his honour to visit Việt Nam and attend the celebration.

The guest congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, while appreciating the warm welcome extended by the country and its people.

Sharing updates on the Belarus–Việt Nam partnerships in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, Chairman Sergeenko affirmed that the Belarusian NA always supports strengthening multifaceted cooperation, and promoting parliamentary cooperation with Việt Nam. He proposed the two parliaments enhance the sharing of experiences in law-making.

On this occasion, he invited Chairman Mẫn to pay an official visit to Belarus in the coming time.

Appreciating the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially following the state visit to Belarus by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in May 2025, the two leaders agreed to call on the two legislatures to continue close cooperation to concretise the reached agreements as well as the substance of the Strategic Partnership.

In the immediate term, they stressed the need to complete a roadmap for cooperation for the 2025-27 period; strengthen collaboration through the parliamentary channel, with a focus on finalising discussions and moving towards the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the two legislatures; and enhance the role of the two countries’ Friendship Parliamentarians’ Groups as a bridge to promote exchanges, mutual understanding, and closer ties between Vietnamese and Belarusian lawmakers.

They also agreed to facilitate, institutionalise, and oversee the implementation of signed cooperation documents, contributing to further deepening the bilateral relations, while promoting collaboration at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). — VNA/VNS