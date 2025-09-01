PM highlights multilateral cooperation at SCO Summit

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has stressed that no country, regardless of its size, can address today’s multidimensional challenges alone, underscoring the urgent need to promote multilateralism, solidarity, and international cooperation.

He delivered the message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday in Tianjin, China, marking the first time a high-ranking Vietnamese leader had spoken at such a gathering.

The PM observed that while humanity has achieved unprecedented progress, the world continues to face overlapping crises, with local conflicts intensifying and development disparities widening.

In a deeply globalised and interdependent context, he said, the destiny of each nation is tied to that of the international community, requiring comprehensive and global approaches to resolve both traditional and non-traditional security issues, from energy and water to cyber and human security.

Uneven development remains a root cause of instability, he noted, while praising the SCO’s evolution over more than two decades from a security cooperation mechanism into an organisation fostering broader development collaboration. This comprehensive and balanced orientation was reflected in the Tianjin Declaration, he added.

To further enhance the SCO’s contributions to the common interests of the international community, the Vietnamese leader called for stronger multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation in addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

At the same time, he emphasised the need to mobilise greater resources for development and improve global governance, urging all countries, particularly major powers, to act responsibly, take the lead and work closely with the United Nations in realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also highlighted the importance of building trust, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation, beginning with neighbouring countries, in order to advance regional and global connectivity.

The PM reiterated Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralisation of external ties; being a good friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community; and upholding the “four no’s” defence policy.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to work closely and effectively with SCO members and partners and the wider international community to help maintain peace, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific.

The SCO Summit took place amid growing regional and global uncertainties. With its focus on balancing security and development, the event drew broad participation, becoming the largest gathering in the organisation’s 25-year history. — VNA/VNS