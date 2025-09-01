Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM meets with top Lao leader on SCO Summit sidelines

September 01, 2025 - 18:51
The two leaders discussed concrete areas of cooperation, agreeing to accelerate the implementation of outcomes from recent high-level visits, settle pending projects, and develop preferential policies to boost cross-border trade.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Tianjin on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China.

The PM stated that the upcoming presence of LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, together with the high-level Lao delegation, at Việt Nam’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 demonstrates the deep-rooted solidarity and loyal friendship between the two countries.

Congratulating Laos on its achievements in maintaining macro-economic stability and curbing inflation, PM Chính expressed confidence that under the sound leadership of the LPRP headed by Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos will continue to secure major successes in implementing the resolutions of the 11th LPRP's National Congress and in organising the 12th Congress.

For his part, the Lao leader said he is honoured to atttend Việt Nam’s historic celebration on September 2. He told PM Chính that on August 30, Laos held meeting in Vientiane to mark Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, with the participation of a large number of Lao citizens.

He affirmed that Laos will continue to preserve and strengthen its close-knit cooperation with Việt Nam.

The two leaders discussed concrete areas of cooperation, agreeing to accelerate the implementation of outcomes from recent high-level visits, settle pending projects, and develop preferential policies to boost cross-border trade.

They also agreed to expand tariff incentives, enhance border trade infrastructure connectivity, and strengthen collaboration in mineral exploration, information technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation.

Both sides concurred to intensify exchanges of stance on strategic issues of mutual interest, and to continue their coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN and the United Nations.

They also underlined the need to maximise suitable international resources to serve each country’s socio-economic development and bilateral cooperation. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President meets with top Cuban leader

At the meeting, State President Lương Cường praised the high-ranking Cuban delegation’s presence at Việt Nam’s national celebration as a reflection of the deep fraternal ties and valuable support of the Cuban Party, State and people for the Vietnamese revolutionary cause.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman receives top legislator of Belarus

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn appreciated Belarus sending high-ranking delegations to Việt Nam’s major events over the recent past, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the enduring solidarity, loyalty, and valuable support of the Belarusian people for Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom