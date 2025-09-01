PM meets with top Lao leader on SCO Summit sidelines

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China.

The PM stated that the upcoming presence of LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, together with the high-level Lao delegation, at Việt Nam’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 demonstrates the deep-rooted solidarity and loyal friendship between the two countries.

Congratulating Laos on its achievements in maintaining macro-economic stability and curbing inflation, PM Chính expressed confidence that under the sound leadership of the LPRP headed by Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos will continue to secure major successes in implementing the resolutions of the 11th LPRP's National Congress and in organising the 12th Congress.

For his part, the Lao leader said he is honoured to atttend Việt Nam’s historic celebration on September 2. He told PM Chính that on August 30, Laos held meeting in Vientiane to mark Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, with the participation of a large number of Lao citizens.

He affirmed that Laos will continue to preserve and strengthen its close-knit cooperation with Việt Nam.

The two leaders discussed concrete areas of cooperation, agreeing to accelerate the implementation of outcomes from recent high-level visits, settle pending projects, and develop preferential policies to boost cross-border trade.

They also agreed to expand tariff incentives, enhance border trade infrastructure connectivity, and strengthen collaboration in mineral exploration, information technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation.

Both sides concurred to intensify exchanges of stance on strategic issues of mutual interest, and to continue their coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN and the United Nations.

They also underlined the need to maximise suitable international resources to serve each country’s socio-economic development and bilateral cooperation. — VNA/VNS