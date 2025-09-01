Việt Nam, Cuba celebrate 65 years of diplomatic ties in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday stressed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always treasure and remember the solidarity and wholehearted support that Cuba gave Việt Nam during its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the ongoing process of national construction and defence.

Addressing a grand meeting in Hà Nội to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba (December 2, 1960-2025), the President underlined that Việt Nam’s solidarity with Cuba comes from the heart and is deeply rooted in the thinking of every Vietnamese.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches special importance to ties with Cuba, and will continue to consolidate and develop their comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

President Cường and his spouse, together with visiting First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse, attended the ceremony.

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnam News Agency, the Hồ Gươm Opera, and the Cuban Embassy in Việt Nam.

Also present were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, and former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, among others.

Speaking at the event, the top Cuban leader affirmed that the extraordinary history of struggle and glorious victories of the Vietnamese people form the foundation of the exemplary relationship between the two countries, built on the unconditional support of the Cuban Revolution.

He noted that Cuba is proud to have been the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam on December 2, 1960, and the first in the world to set up a committee for solidarity with southern Việt Nam.

The Cuban leader stressed that a special bond has been formed between Việt Nam and Cuba, one that has stood the test of time and become a model of friendship and cooperation, particularly when global peace faces major challenges.

He reviewed milestones over the past 65 years when the two nations stood shoulder to shoulder, both in the struggle for independence and during difficult periods of construction and development.

Today, bilateral ties are expanding across all fields, from Party, State, and parliamentary cooperation to economy, trade, investment, defence, security, social organisations, and people-to-people exchanges.

He highly valued Việt Nam’s steadfast support for Cuba in demanding that the US lift its blockade and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He expressed gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their support for Cuba’s food security, particularly through meaningful campaigns such as the recent donation drive launched by the Việt Nam Red Cross Society.

He affirmed that the fraternal bonds between the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples have transcended geographical distance and economic conditions to become a lasting spiritual value, with their special solidarity and friendship remaining unshakable.

President Cường highlighted the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship has stood firm through challenges and upheavals while continuously expanding in both scope and depth.

He recalled Cuba's solidarity during Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence, from being the first country to recognise the National Liberation Front of southern Việt Nam, Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Quảng Trị’s liberated zone in September, 1973, and Cuba’s wholehearted assistance in the years following national reunification.

These are testaments to solidarity and valuable support Cuba has offered, and a profound source of encouragement and inspiration for the Vietnamese people, he said.

When Việt Nam embarked on its Đổi mới (Renewal) period and Cuba strived to overcome its “Special Period” and updated its economic model, the two countries continued to support each other.

Cuba shared valuable livestock and crop varieties, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, while Việt Nam assisted Cuba in rice production, aquaculture, and coffee cultivation.

Both sides have also exchanged valuable experience in socio-economic development and national safeguarding.

Citing President Hồ Chí Minh's words that “Việt Nam and Cuba are tens of thousands of miles apart, but the hearts of the two countries’ people are as close as brothers in a family” and Fidel Castro’s affirmation that bilateral ties are “special, unprecedented and a model of international relations,” President Cường stressed that Việt Nam always treasures Cuba’s heartfelt solidarity and support in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in national building and safeguarding at present.

He underlined that Việt Nam consistently attaches great importance to further consolidating and deepening the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in each region and the world.

The President emphasised that the ongoing visit to Việt Nam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, his spouse and the high-ranking Cuban delegation, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam, once again underscores the special relationship between the two Parties, two States, and the peoples of Việt Nam and Cuba.

He expressed his delight at the important achievements of the Cuban Party, State and people in strengthening national unity, addressing socio-economic challenges and pursuing a flexible and substantive foreign policy, expressing his belief that Cuba will continue to overcome all difficulties and obtain greater successes in national building and safeguarding.

Before the grand meeting, President Cường and the top Cuban leader, along with delegates and guests from both countries, visited a photo exhibition and watched a documentary film about the outstanding milestones of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the governments and peoples of Việt Nam and Cuba over the past 65 years.

The photo collection included 65 typical photos selected from the photo archives of the Vietnam News Agency, which vividly depicted the close and lasting relationship and comradeship between the Parties and peoples of the two countries. — VNA/VNS