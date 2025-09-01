Deputy PM attends amnesty decision announcement at Phú Sơn 4 Prison

THÁI NGUYÊN — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, who is also Chairman of the 2025 Amnesty Advisory Council, attended a ceremony announcing the State President’s amnesty decision (the second phase in 2025) at Phú Sơn 4 Prison in the northern province of Thái Nguyên on Monday.

A total of 435 inmates at the prison were granted amnesty on the occasion of the 80th National Day anniversary (September 2, 1945-2025).

Speaking at the event, Bình stressed that the decision carries profound humanitarian significance as the nation celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

He said the amnesty reflects the superiority of Việt Nam’s political regime, rooted in the nation’s long-standing tradition of compassion.

Since 2009, more than 90,000 prisoners have been released under amnesty decisions. The rate of reoffending was extremely low, with only 0.13 per cent of those granted clemency in 2024 committing new crimes.

This is evidence of the effectiveness of prison education and rehabilitation, as well as policies supporting their reintegration into the community, the Deputy PM underlined.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, the State President signed a decision on July 3 to approve the second phase of this year’s amnesty.

Basing on careful review by the Amnesty Advisory Council, the Ministry of Public Security, and other relevant agencies, the President issued two decisions on August 29 and 31, granting early release to 14,020 inmates and clemency to five others whose sentences had been suspended or postponed.

Congratulating those released at Phú Sơn 4, Bình reminded them that amnesty is only the beginning of a new journey. He acknowledged that challenges lie ahead – prejudice, economic hardship, and possible temptations, but expressed confidence that the skills and determination learned in prison will help them rebuild their lives.

“Let past mistakes remain behind these prison gates,” he said, urging the freed inmates to live useful lives, regain the trust of their families, and become responsible citizens. “Nothing is more precious than family reunion, and nothing brings more joy than seeing you live honestly and contribute to society.”

For those not included in this round of clemency, the Deputy PM affirmed that the Party and State’s leniency policy remains open to all who show genuine repentance and strive for improvement. — VNA/VNS