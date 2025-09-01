Việt Nam, Brazil seek stronger Party, bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn on Monday received Pedro Oliveira, member of the international relations commission of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) and Secretary-General of the Brazil–Việt Nam Friendship Association, who is in Hà Nội to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day.

Deputy Minister Văn conveyed greetings from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to the PCdoB leadership, expressing gratitude for the Party and people of Brazil’s support for Việt Nam’s past struggle for independence and reunification, as well as its current cause of renewal and nation-building.

He stressed that the PCdoB’s participation in the celebrations is a source of encouragement for the Communist Party and people of Việt Nam.

Sharing Việt Nam’s strategic goals for 2030 and 2045, the deputy foreign minister briefed his guest on efforts to streamline the state apparatus, target economic growth of 8 per cent this year and double-digit growth in the following years, while ensuring sustainable development and inclusiveness.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of relations.

On bilateral ties, Văn expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in relations between the two Parties and countries.

He called for stronger exchanges of theory and information on the situation in each country and region, enhanced coordination at multilateral party forums, and practical contributions to the implementation of the new strategic partnership framework.

He highlighted potential areas of cooperation including science-technology, innovation, sustainable development, and climate change response, while also urging continued efforts to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

Oliveira underscored the significance of Việt Nam’s victory for independence in 1945 for national liberation movements in Asia and Latin America. He said it is a great honour for the PCdoB to join the Vietnamese Party, State, and people in celebrating the milestone anniversary.

He conveyed greetings from the PCdoB President to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, while voicing appreciation of bilateral progress, including the PCdoB President’s visit to Việt Nam in November 2023.

Oliveira affirmed his agreement with the proposals of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and pledged that the PCdoB and himself would continue working to promote stronger and more substantive relations between the two Parties and countries.

He also voiced support for and commitment to advancing negotiations on the Việt Nam–MERCOSUR free trade agreement in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS