State President receives top Chinese legislator in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday hosted a reception for Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

During the visit, the Chinese official will also co-chair the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the NPC.

Both the host and the guest underlined the importance of Việt Nam–China relations in each country’s overall foreign policy, and agreed that the traditional friendship and close ties between the two Parties and two nations have been increasingly strengthened.

High-ranking leaders of both sides have maintained regular meetings and strategic exchanges, reaching a common understanding on building a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, in line with the “six major orientations”.

The two sides spoke highly of the outcomes of the first meeting of the two legislatures’ cooperation committee, viewing its success as a new milestone in parliamentary cooperation and an important contribution to the growth of ties between the two Parties and countries.

President Cường suggested that both sides enhance solidarity and coordination in implementing the high-level agreements reached by the Parties and countries.

He called for further consolidation of the sound political foundation nurtured by generations of leaders, through effective organisation of high-level exchanges, stronger cooperation in defence, security and external relations, as well as close coordination in holding the first ministerial-level dialogue involving foreign, defence and public security ministries of the two countries.

The State leader also highlighted the importance of promoting the role of the legislatures in creating favourable legal frameworks and policies for cooperation in priority fields, particularly major, symbolic projects such as three standard-gauge railway routes connecting the two countries. He suggested that the NA and NPC intensify exchanges of experience in lawmaking, supervision, and professional activities.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, President Cường expressed the wish that the two sides properly manage differences, maintain peace and stability, and avoid negative impacts on bilateral ties.

For his part, Zhao affirmed that China is willing to strengthen high-level and all-level exchanges with Việt Nam, deepen political trust, enhance practical cooperation, and consolidate people-to-people friendship.

He stressed that as China’s legislature, the NPC will work closely with the NA to facilitate strategic connectivity, transport infrastructure, trade and investment, bringing practical benefits to both nations.

The NPC will also continue close coordination with its Vietnamese counterpart in effectively implementing high-level common perceptions, following up on the outcomes of the first meeting, and deepening friendship and cooperation between the two legislatures.

He said this will contribute to promoting the Việt Nam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, making bilateral relations more substantive and profound in the future. — VNA/VNS