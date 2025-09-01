Party leader hosts foreign party delegation chiefs in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for delegations of leaders and representatives from political parties across Asia, Europe, America and Africa, who are in Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

General Secretary Lâm expressed appreciation for their warm congratulations to President Hồ Chí Minh, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, describing these gestures as a vivid testament to the profound solidarity, brotherhood and enduring international support extended to Việt Nam by global political parties, states, governments and international friends.

Reflecting on September 2, 1945 when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, he called it a historic turning point that ended nearly a century of colonial rule and opened a new era of independence and socialism.

For Vietnamese, he said, the date is not just a national holiday but a celebration of peace, freedom, and collective aspirations of the nation.

He spotlighted Việt Nam’s eight-decade journey, rooted in its patriotic tradition, to overcome challenges through national unity and global solidarity.

This path, he noted, delivered victories from national liberation and reunification to successful economic reforms. Once a war-torn, impoverished nation, Việt Nam has emerged as a dynamic economy with extensive global integration, driving progress in living standards and across multiple sectors.

According to him, the Vietnamese Party, State and people are focusing on strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045, aiming to fulfil President Hồ Chí Minh’s vision of a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam that contributes worthily to the global revolutionary cause.

Against a backdrop of global uncertainties, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to socialism, ongoing reforms; and a consistent foreign policy of independence, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralism and diversification of external ties, being a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always expect to broaden and further deepen ties with political parties while increasing understanding, friendship and cooperation between Vietnamese people and those of other nations.

Heads of Belarusian, Japanese, Russian, Dominican Republic and Algerian delegations praised the historic significance of Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification.

They expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s comprehensive achievements over the past 80 years and its growing global stature, calling Việt Nam a model of peace, development, social progress and international solidarity, and voicing strong support for the Vietnamese Party, State and people in national development.

They expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese people would achieve their goals in the new era.

Commending Việt Nam’s foreign policy, they underscored their desire to further reinforce long-standing friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese Party, State and people across various fields.

The delegations are set to meet with other Vietnamese Party and State leaders and visit cultural and historical sites during their stay in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS