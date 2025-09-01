Việt Nam, Cambodia reaffirm strong political, economic and border cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised Việt Nam’s longstanding appreciation for the support of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Government and people of Cambodia, underlining the importance of the close bilateral relationship as well as the Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos ties.

Receiving CPP President Hun Sen who leads a high-ranking Cambodian delegation to Việt Nam for the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day on Monday, General Secretary Lâm expressed his commitment to further strengthening ties between the two parties, the two countries, and among the three parties and nations, promoting practical cooperation across all sectors for the benefit of each country's people and for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

CPP President Hun Sen highlighted that Việt Nam’s August Revolution has served as a major inspiration for anti-colonial struggles globally, not only in Southeast Asia. He also wished Việt Nam success in achieving its goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, marking the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045, the centenary of the country’s founding.

Both leaders welcomed the strong growth of bilateral relations in recent years and pledged to implement effectively the conclusions of previous high-level meetings and the outcomes of the August 14 phone talks between General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Hun Sen.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political trust, enhancing high-level and multi-level exchanges, fostering connections among leaders and youth, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

They reiterated the principle of preventing any force from using one country’s territory to undermine the interests of the other, and agreed to accelerate the completion of the remaining 16 per cent of land border demarcation while maintaining border security and combating cross-border crime.

The two sides also stressed the importance of deepening economic, trade and investment cooperation, including facilitating business collaboration and promoting cross-border exchanges of local residents.

President Hun Sen noted that bilateral trade reached over US$10 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit $20 billion in the near future. Việt Nam is currently Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner, and Vietnamese investments have contributed to improving livelihoods and socio-economic development in Cambodia.

The two sides also agreed to direct ministries, sectors and localities to coordinate the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements. They exchanged views on global and regional developments of mutual concern. — VNA/VNS