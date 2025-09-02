80th Independence Day Parade coverage

HÀ NỘI — The grand military and civilian parade on September 2, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day, is the centrepiece of the 2025 celebrations.

This historic event, known as the A80 parade, is taking place at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội. The A80 parade is unprecedented in scale, featuring more than 15,680 officers and soldiers in 61 formations.

Among them are seven female military contingents (Military Band, Medical Officers, Việt Nam Peacekeeping Force, Commando Soldiers, Signal Troops, Militia representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups, and Southern Guerrillas) and two female police contingents (Traffic Police Officers and Special Task Force Officers).

For the first time since 1985, the parade includes military artillery vehicles and specialised police vehicles, reflecting the continuous growth of the people’s armed forces over the past eight decades under the sound leadership of the Party.

The parade also highlights Việt Nam’s international friendships, with participation from China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia. Russia has sent an honour guard of the Preobrazhensky Regiment, while Laos and Cambodia each contribute 120 servicemen.

To bring you closer to this landmark event, Việt Nam News is running a live blog on our website from 6:30 AM, alongside continuous updates, photos, and videos on our official Facebook fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/vietnamnewsvns

Stay with us for exclusive coverage of this once-in-a-generation celebration of Việt Nam’s independence, resilience, and strength. — VNS