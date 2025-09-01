Việt Nam seeks stronger defence ties with foreign countries

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang on Monday hosted a reception for leaders of the defence ministries and armies of Cuba, Russia, Cambodia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Giang expressed his warm greetings and gratitude to them for attending celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Việt Nam. He stressed that their presence vividly reflects the friendship, cooperation and close bonds between their countries, peoples and armies with Việt Nam.

He noted that the national military parade and march to be held on this occasion aims to arouse the spirit of self-reliance and resilience of the entire nation in the cause of national construction, development and defence. It is also an opportunity for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to look back to their roots and strengthen solidarity, while expressing gratitude to international friends for their support to Việt Nam in its past struggle for national liberation and unification, as well as its present development.

The minister underlined that in recent years, Việt Nam’s defence diplomacy has been continuously expanded, becoming more substantive and effective.

Việt Nam has established defence ties with over 100 countries, actively engaged in multilateral mechanisms, and made practical contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations. These outcomes have helped build trust, foster cooperation, and contribute to regional and global peace and stability.

Giang extended sincere thanks to defence ministries of various countries for their cooperation and support, particularly to those of China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia for sending military contingents to join the parade.

He expressed appreciation to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Seiha for accepting the invitation to attend the event and for sending a military contingent of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces to the parade. Giang affirmed that the monument built by Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence in tribute to Cambodian and international soldiers, including those from the former Soviet Union, Cuba, China and Laos, symbolises the close and longstanding friendship between the countries and armies. He proposed that the two sides continue to coordinate closely to effectively implement the 2025-29 cooperation agreement and their annual cooperation plans.

Tea Seiha congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and expressed his deep impression of the patriotism of the Vietnamese people. He affirmed Cambodia’s respect for bilateral relations, particularly between the two armies, and proposed further promoting practical and effective defence cooperation in the coming time.

At the meeting, Giang reiterated that amid complex global and regional developments, Việt Nam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

He emphasised that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence wishes to further strengthen defence cooperation with partners, build strategic trust, and work together to effectively respond to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, expressed thanks for the invitation to the celebrations. He said it is a great honour to share this historic moment, which symbolises the courage, determination and indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people in their struggle for independence, reunification and national happiness.

The event, he said, is also an acknowledgement of the enormous sacrifice and contributions of heroes who brought freedom and unity to the nation, and an occasion for both countries to reaffirm their commitment to friendship, cooperation and mutual respect. — VNA/VNS