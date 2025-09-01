NA Vice Chair receives Lao-Việt Nam Friendship Association delegation

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) and Chairwoman of the Việt Nam–Laos Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Nguyễn Thị Thanh hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for a delegation of the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship Association, led by its President Boviengkham Vongdara.

The Lao delegation is in Việt Nam to attend activities marking the 80th National Day of the country (September 2).

Welcoming the guests, Thanh underlined that the visit and related activities once again affirm the close-knit and profound ties between the two nations and peoples.

She stressed that the Việt Nam–Laos relations are great, special and comprehensive, nurtured through history and tested in struggles against common enemies, and will last with the development of both nations.

The host briefed the delegation on Việt Nam’s socio-economic highlights, noting that after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), the country has reaped significant achievements. Việt Nam is striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

To this end, Việt Nam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs – institutional improvement, high-quality human resources training, and synchronous, modern infrastructure building – along with four strategic resolutions on science-technology and digital transformation, international integration, law-making, and private economic development.

Thanh expressed her delight at the growing cooperation between the two legislatures, saying that the two sides have been effectively implementing their cooperation agreement and organising exchanges, workshops and thematic discussions.

In 2024–2025, the two parliaments are coordinating to compile and publish a book on the 50 years of Việt Nam–Laos parliamentary relations, which is scheduled for release in this year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

She noted that the recently concluded ninth session of the 15th NA was the most productive ever in terms of law-making, with 34 laws passed, alongside constitutional amendments and numerous resolutions that lay the legal foundation for reforms, including the reorganisation of the local government model into two tiers.

Thanh welcomed the active exchanges between the two Friendship Parliamentarians’ Groups, which have discussed issues of shared concern, attended cultural and political events, and contributed to fostering the Việt Nam–Laos parliamentary ties.

She proposed that the two friendship associations continue to diversify their activities to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, while promoting joint communication and education programmes for younger generations about the traditional, special and comprehensive Việt Nam–Laos friendship.

For his part, Boviengkham Vongdara, who is also Minister of Technology and Communications, thanked the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their constant and wholehearted support for Laos throughout its struggle for independence, as well as in its nation-building and defence.

He expressed his admiration on Việt Nam’s strong development and rising position in the region and the world, and affirmed that in the future, the two friendship associations will work closely to organise practical and meaningful exchange activities, particularly for young people. This contributes to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS