PM meets with President of Cambodian People's Party, Senate President

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen in Hà Nội on Monday on the occasion of the Cambodian high-ranking delegation's trip to Việt Nam to attend the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Warmly welcoming President Hun Sen and the Cambodian high-ranking delegation, PM Chính emphasised the historical significance and great stature of National Day (September 2).

He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional solidarity, friendship, and mutual assistance between Việt Nam–Cambodia and Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos in the past struggle for national liberation as well as in the current process of national construction and development, stressing that this friendship is a priceless common asset of the two and three countries.

The PM congratulated Cambodia on its achievements in national construction and development, especially its political stability, economic development and increasingly affirmed role in regional and international forums. He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPP headed by Hun Sen, together with the solidarity of the entire people, Cambodia will continue to gain many new and greater achievements in building a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and gives high priority to consolidating and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability with Cambodia. He emphasised that the presence of the high-ranking delegations of Cambodia and Laos, the armed forces of the two countries marching together at the historic Ba Đình Square is a great encouragement and support for Việt Nam.

Hun Sen expressed his joy and honour to attend the celebration and highly appreciated the significance of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day, demonstrating the strength of national unity in the long-term resistance wars against foreign invaders, gaining national independence and being a source of inspiration for the movement to gain independence from colonial rule of oppressed peoples in the region and the world.

He also expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's achievements in economic development, and social and foreign affairs under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. Hun Sen also expressed his belief that Việt Nam will steadily develop, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed nation with high income by 2045.

The two leaders highly appreciated the regular contacts and exchanges between the leaders of the two countries, demonstrating the close relationship between the two Parties and the two States. They acknowledged the comprehensive and close relationship between the two countries and the cooperation between their ministries, sector and localities that have been constantly consolidated and increasingly developed, contributing positively to the economic and social development of each country.

The two leaders agreed to actively promote the historical value of the traditional friendship and neighbourliness between Việt Nam–Cambodia and the three countries of Việt Nam–Cambodia–Laos; expand the market for each other and exploit each other's potential and strengths to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, promote tourism and connect border gates.

On this occasion, PM Chính asked Hun Sen to pay attention to and support the two countries' governments to coordinate well in organising cooperation mechanisms such as the Joint Committee for Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the 13th Conference on Cooperation and Development of Border Provinces in Cambodia in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the 2nd Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange, and coordinate with Laos to organise well the annual meeting between the three Defence Ministers of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos in 2025.

He suggested Cambodia create favourable conditions for enterprises of this country to invest and do business in the other nation, facilitate the export of cement, steel, and construction materials from Việt Nam to Cambodia, and enhance transport connectivity.

The government leader also proposed the Cambodian side actively exchange and negotiate to resolve the border demarcation and land border marker planting as well as creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to feel secure, stabilise their lives, and actively contribute to the prosperous development of Cambodia and the friendly relations between the two countries. — VNA/VNS