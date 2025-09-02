Vietnamese Party chief meets top Lao leader in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Hà Nội on September 2 as the latter came to Việt Nam to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

General Secretary Lâm welcomed the Lao Party and State leader for leading a high-ranking delegation to the celebration, describing it as a testament to the rare, loyal, and special solidarity between the two Parties and nations. He noted that the participation of Lao People’s Army soldiers in the National Day parade was great encouragement to Việt Nam.

The Party chief stressed that every victory in Việt Nam’s revolutionary cause has been closely tied to the heartfelt support of the Lao Party, State, and people. He affirmed that Việt Nam deeply treasures this valuable assistance, from the years of resistance in the past to the cause of national construction and defence at present, and that Việt Nam will do its utmost, together with Laos, to preserve and further strengthen their special relationship.

On this occasion, the host appreciated the Lao Party and State’s decision to recognise the “Trường Sơn Trail – Hồ Chí Minh Trail in Laos” as a national historical relic of the country.

He said the recognition carries special significance in upholding and honouring the shared history and solidarity between the two nations, while paying tribute to the tens of thousands of Vietnamese and Lao soldiers and youth volunteers who sacrificed along the legendary route. It also reaffirms the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, serving as a lasting symbol to educate future generations in patriotism and solidarity.

For his part, the Lao leader offered congratulations to Việt Nam, noting that the success of the August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in 1945 greatly inspired Laos’s national liberation and energised revolutionary and peace movements among the oppressed peoples worldwide.

He added that in solidarity with the Vietnamese people, Laos had held a grand ceremony marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, attended by over 1,500 delegates, including senior leaders and representatives of ministries, sectors, and organisations of Laos.

The Lao leader called Việt Nam’s achievements over the past eight decades the shared achievements of both countries, saying he is deeply moved by the strong patriotism and pride he has witnessed among the Vietnamese people in recent days.

Extending his congratulations, the top Lao leader emphasised that under the sound and talented leadership of the CPV, over the past 95 years, and especially during 80 years of nation building, Việt Nam has achieved great, remarkable, and comprehensive accomplishments in innovation, political stability, rapid and sustainable economic development, expansion of external relations, while its international role and position have been continuously enhanced both regionally and globally. He considered this a valuable lesson for Laos to strive for national development and progress.

At the meeting, the two leaders informed each other about the situation of their respective Parties and countries, stressing that 2025 holds special significance as the final year of the current Party Congress term, leading up to each Party’s Congress in early 2026. They agreed to maintain close coordination and share experience in preparation, thereby contributing to the successful organisation of their congresses.

They held a trustful, sincere, and straightforward exchange on orientations and measures to promote areas of cooperation, while stressing that amid complex regional and global developments, the two countries need to strengthen consultations, share experience, and support each other in overcoming difficulties and challenges.

Alongside strengthening collaboration in politics, defence, and security, both sides agreed to make efforts to elevate and create breakthroughs in economic cooperation to match the level of political relations, boost two-way trade, and enhance economic infrastructure connectivity, with a focus on implementing strategic cooperation projects to generate new momentum and open a new phase of practical and effective collaboration for the benefits of both countries.

Both leaders expressed their delight that many investment projects by Vietnamese enterprises in Laos in the fields of energy, agriculture, telecommunications, and infrastructure are bringing tangible results; and the two countries are also working together to implement strategic infrastructure projects, including transport and energy connectivity, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of economic and trade relations and closer alignment with regional and international integration processes.

They affirmed their commitment to further strengthening coordination of stances, expanding international integration, ensuring security, and serving the development and interests of the two peoples.

Building on their precious traditional ties, the two countries will enhance coordination in the process of international integration, for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, they added. — VNS