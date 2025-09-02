Developing ties with China is a strategic, natural choice: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday met with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, in Hà Nội, during which he affirmed that developing relations with China is an objective necessity, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy.

PM Chính thanked Chairman Zhao for leading a high-ranking Chinese delegation to attend Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebration and for sending a military contingent to join the parade held on this occasion, which, he said, demonstrates the special sentiments and the great importance that the Chinese Party and State attach to the relations with Việt Nam as well as to its revolutionary cause.

Việt Nam always treasures the Chinese Party, State, and people's valuable support and assistance during its past struggle for national liberation as well as in its present cause of building socialism, he said.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), Chairman Zhao said he was deeply impressed by the speech delivered by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at the event.

He stressed that China always regards relations with Việt Nam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy. He congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable development achievements and voiced support for the country in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and preparing for the upcoming congress.

Both sides agreed that the countries' relations have made outstanding progress over the recent past, with political trust strengthened, close high-level strategic exchanges maintained, cooperation mechanisms increasingly comprehensive, practical collaboration growing robustly, and the foundation of friendship further consolidated. Among these, cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Chinese NPC has become an important pillar.

Emphasising the important role of the two legislative bodies, PM Chính expressed his hope that Chairman Zhao and the NPC will work closely with the Vietnamese NA in building an open legal and policy framework to facilitate substantive cooperation, while enhancing supervision and urging ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement cooperation agreements, thereby bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Accordingly, he proposed the two sides maintain regular exchanges and improve the efficiency of the intergovernmental working groups; promote collaboration in key sectors such as foreign affairs, defence, and public security; and strengthen multilateral coordination.

He expressed his hope that the NPC will support and encourage relevant agencies to continue giving the top priority to railway cooperation, provide preferential loans, support human resources training, and transfer technology to Việt Nam, striving to commence construction of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway line in 2025.

The host leader also urged China to expand the import of Vietnamese goods, support the increase of electricity exports to Việt Nam, accelerate the construction of smart border gates and soon identify a pilot model for building a cross-border economic cooperation zone, promote high-quality investment and monetary collaboration, and make efforts to turn cooperation in science, technology, and education into a new highlight of bilateral ties.

The top Chinese legislator affirmed that China is ready to work with Việt Nam to advance substantive cooperation, and further open its market to high-quality Vietnamese goods.

He called on both sides to strengthen strategic connectivity, particularly in infrastructure and transportation, with thorough preparations for the construction of railway lines linking the two countries. He also agreed that China will join hands with Việt Nam to promptly hold the first meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Railway Cooperation, and that it will encourage Chinese enterprises to expand high-quality investment in Việt Nam.

The two sides agreed to maintain the fruitful implementation of high-level common perceptions, better manage and solve differences, enhance mutual understanding, and jointly maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to the development of both countries. — VNA/VNS