Vietnamese parliament pledges to stand side by side with Lao courterpart

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will enhance information sharing and coordination with, and support for its Lao counterpart at regional and international forums, and is ready to share experience and expertise in areas such as legal framework development, oversight of budget use and key bilateral projects.

Vietnamese NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn made the statement on September 2 morning while meeting with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who was in Việt Nam to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The top Vietnamese legislator stressed that the Lao delegation’s presence was vivid evidence of the special Việt Nam–Laos solidarity. Recalling the nation’s proud revolutionary history, NA Chairman Man affirmed that every milestone and victory of the Vietnamese people has been closely linked to the steadfast support of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Lao people.

He congratulated Laos on its great and comprehensive achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP led by Sisoulith, Laos will successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress in early 2026 and fulfill its national development strategies. He affirmed that Việt Nam consistently gives top priority to its unique and special solidarity with Laos.

Sisoulith expressed admiration and congratulated Việt Nam on its great, important and comprehensive achievements over the past 80 years, affirming that Việt Nam's success serves as a source of encouragement, inspiration, and valuable lesson for Laos in its national construction and development.

Praising the cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, the top Lao leader affirmed that parliamentary ties are an important factor contributing to the overall success of bilateral relations. He expressed his belief that the two sides will continue working closely together to oversee, promote, and enhance the quality and effectiveness of their cooperation agreements.

He proposed that the two sides continue to exchange legislative experience and support each other at regional and international forums. The guest thanked the Vietnamese NA for its support and knowledge sharing, which has helped strengthen the Lao NA’s role as a legislative body representing the people’s rights and interests.

NA Chairman Mẫn welcomed the remarkable progress in the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, reflected via frequent high-level exchanges and the effective operation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

He said that the two parliaments are jointly compiling a book titled “50 years of relations between the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the National Assembly of Laos – comprehensive cooperation for development,” reviewing their cooperation, achievements, and lessons learned to strengthen coordination in the new period, and deepen public understanding of the special ties between the two legislatures and nations.

He suggested the two countries continue maintaining all-level delegation exchanges, make full use of cooperation mechanisms, remove obstacles, and explore new areas of cooperation to open a new phase of practical and effective development. — VNA/VNS