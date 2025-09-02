Politics & Law
Lao, Cambodian leaders visit exhibition of Việt Nam's 80-year national achievements

September 02, 2025 - 21:24
The delegations also toured the outdoor exhibition staged by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, themed “The sword and the shield.”
Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen visit Nhân Dân (People) newspaper booth at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội on September 2. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The high-ranking delegations from Laos and Cambodia visited an exhibition of national achievements themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội on Tuesday, on the occasion of their attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam.

The Lao delegation was led by Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, while the Cambodian delegation was headed by President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen.

They were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, head of the Exhibition Steering Committee, along with Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thuỷ, leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Vietnamese ambassadors to Laos and Cambodia.

Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, Vietnamese Deputy PM Mai Văn Chính visited the outdoor exhibition spaces. — VNA/VNS Photo

Deputy PM Chính briefed the delegations on the exhibition, which highlights Việt Nam's achievements over eight decades of national construction and development across various fields, including industry and technology, agriculture and rural development, security and defence, foreign affairs, health care, investment and trade, education, culture, sports, and tourism.

This national-scale exhibition is the largest of its kind to date, showcasing numerous artefacts and images reflecting the achievements of 34 provinces and cities, ministries, sectors, and enterprises. It is divided into three main zones: the general exhibition area at Kim Quy Hall; the outdoor exhibition area; and the international exhibition hall, housed in Pavilion A.

The Lao and Cambodian leaders visited the central area of the exhibition, themed “95 years under the Party’s guiding flag” hosted by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, which retraces major milestones and successes under the Party’s leadership; the “80-year journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” space by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; an exhibition space by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “For a green future” pavilion showcasing green transition initiatives by Việt Nam's conglomerate Vingroup.

The delegations also toured the outdoor exhibition staged by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, themed “The sword and the shield.” This section highlighted the heroic traditions and achievements of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security, including modern weapons and technical equipment researched, developed, and upgraded by Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

