President departs for China's celebration of victory over fascism, working visit

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed the capital, Hà Nội, for China to attend the 80th anniversary of the global victory over fascism and to undertake official engagements during September 2-4.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of the People's Republic of China.

The delegation accompanying the State President includes Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education; Bùi Thanh Sơn, Deputy Prime Minister; Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Presidential Office; Hà Thị Nga, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front; Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Policy and Strategy; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hồng Thái, Deputy Minister of National Defence; Nguyễn Minh Vũ, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Phạm Thanh Bình, Vietnamese Ambassador to China; and Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Office and Assistant to the President.

In the context of increasingly profound, substantive, and comprehensive relations between the two Parties and two nations of Việt Nam and China, President Cường’s visit holds significant importance and meaning.

This is President Cường's first official visit to China in his capacity as Head of State. It also coincides with the year 2025 being designated as the Year of Humanistic Exchange, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China (January 18, 1950–2025). The visit is expected to further strengthen the robust, practical, and effective development of bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism serves as a moment for the international community to reflect on the historical significance, indomitable spirit, and enduring aspiration for peace that the victory represents. President Cường's attendance at this major event in China also underscores Việt Nam's commitment and responsible voice in promoting global peace, security, and development. — VNS