Việt Nam determined to strengthen friendship with Cuba

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam highly value and are determined to deepen their special friendship with Cuba, and remain committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people in their revolutionary cause.

During a meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba, NA Chairman Mẫn warmly welcomed his return visit to Việt Nam and participation in the country’s grand National Day celebration in the context of the two countries marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960–2025). He described the occasion as a new historical milestone, reflecting the enduring friendship between the Parties, States, and peoples of Việt Nam and Cuba.

President Díaz-Canel praised Việt Nam's recent socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, expressing his deep impression at the heroic atmosphere, the broad public participation in the celebration, and the warm welcome extended to the Cuban delegation.

Highlighting recent positive developments in bilateral ties, he noted the significance of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s visit to Cuba in September 2024 and regular high-level exchanges that have deepened cooperation. Several new collaborative projects have already seen initial success, yielding positive results.

President Díaz-Canel pledged to direct Cuban ministries, sectors, and local authorities to create favourable conditions and mechanisms for Vietnamese enterprises to operate successfully in strategic fields such as agriculture, energy, and biotechnology, with plans to expand into other potential sectors.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude for Việt Nam's practical support in areas including agriculture and food security, and for the campaign mobilising aid for Cuba on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations – a reflection of the long-standing, sincere, and steadfast friendship between the two nations.

Chairman Mẫn highlighted that the Vietnamese NA will continue close cooperation with its Cuban counterpart through increased high-level visits and exchanges, inter-parliamentary group initiatives, sharing of legislative experience, and active coordination at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral parliamentary forums.

President Díaz-Canel welcomed the positive development of parliamentary relations and conveyed an invitation from President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez to Chairman Mẫn to pay an official visit to Cuba. The Vietnamese leader expressed his gratitude and confirmed he will arrange a visit at a suitable time. — VNA/VNS