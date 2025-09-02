Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese President starts trip for victory over fascism celebration, bilateral activities in China

September 02, 2025 - 21:52
President Lương Cường is expected to hold talks and meetings with key Chinese leaders to reinforce political trust and push forward win-win practical cooperation
State President Lương Cường arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on September 2 evening. Chinese Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping welcomed the Vietnamese head of State at the airport. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening, beginning their three-day trip to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism and engage in bilateral activities in China.

The working trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

Welcoming the President and his entourage at an international airport in Beijing were Chinese Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping; member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress Yan Aoshuang; Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei; and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình, among others.

The celebration of the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism is a global-scale event, not only commemorating a historic milestone but also reaffirming the fundamental values that have shaped the modern international order: peace, independence, sovereignty, equal cooperation, and shared development.

President Cường's presence in the event reaffirms the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, and proactive, comprehensive, extensive and effective global integration, while making active and constructive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

In addition, the Vietnamese State leader will engage in bilateral activities during his trip. He is expected to hold talks and meetings with key Chinese leaders to reinforce political trust and push forward win-win practical cooperation. He will also meet leaders from other countries and international organisations attending the commemoration.

High-level exchanges across various channels have intensified since early 2025, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties (January 18) and contributing to consolidating political trust and the foundations of party-to-party and state-to-state ties.

Bilateral trade reached US$205.2 billion in 2024 and $136.5 billion in the first seven months of 2025. Việt Nam remains China’s top trading partner in ASEAN and its fourth largest globally, trailing only the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

China has emerged as a key investor in Việt Nam, with a cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of $31.26 billion across 5,195 projects by late January 2025, ranking sixth among 149 foreign investors. In 2024, China led with 955 new projects and ranked third with $4.73 billion in committed capital, up 3% from the previous year. In the first seven months of 2025, China topped new project approvals with 695 and placed second in registered capital with $2.27 billion, behind Singapore. — VNA/VNS

