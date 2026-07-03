Food industry event showcases Việt Nam’s culinary trends

HÀ NỘI — The latest trends shaping Việt Nam's food and beverage (F&B) sector this year were shared among chefs, restaurant owners and professionals from across the food service industry at the Future Menus 2026 event on July 2 in Hà Nội.

Organised by Unilever Food Solutions (UFS), the event came to Hà Nội after it was held in HCM City last month, delivering strategic insights, market data and practical solutions to help the industry adapt to today’s volatile landscape.

Themed Opening the Way to Trends - Leading the Future, it presented predictions for global culinary trends in the near future and allowed industry professionals to reflect on how the F&B sector operates, makes decisions and builds customer experiences in an increasingly competitive market.

"After the success of Future Menus 2025 in HCM City, we received many questions about when it would be held in Hà Nội. As a group of people working in F&B, we know that Hà Nội is not just the administrative capital, but also a culinary hub in Việt Nam," said UFS Việt Nam General Manager Nguyễn Xuân Huy.

"It is also a place with a range of culinary backgrounds and trends, from street food to high-end cuisine. This is why I am really honoured to organise Future Menus 2026 in Hà Nội."

Huy went on to note: "Half of the year has passed with many ups and downs strongly affecting our industry. There have also been many regulations starting on July 1 that will influence and change our businesses."

"In this context, many businesses still work well and their customers keep coming back. This means that many places provide customers with high-quality and trendy dishes," he added.

"Future Menus is a global initiative customised for the Vietnamese market. We aim to help chefs continue to love their work by providing trend-setting solutions that enable them to stay ahead and lead the market."

Four trends this year

According to Huy, Future Menus 2026 was developed with the aim of helping chefs and F&B businesses not only identify trends, but also transform them into practical solutions for their business models.

"This year, we are introducing international trends that are nonetheless accessible and suited to the Vietnamese market, and offer solutions to the problems chefs face on an hourly and daily basis," he said.

Four trends predicted at the forum are Culinary Roots, Streetfood Couture, Borderless Cuisine and Diner Designed.

While Streetfood Couture reflects the trend of elevating familiar dishes through modern cooking techniques and enhanced dining experiences, Borderless Cuisine highlights the growing fusion of culinary traditions from around the world.

Meanwhile, Culinary Roots uses local ingredients as a platform for creativity, transforming familiar produce into new and distinctive culinary experiences, and Diner Designed reflects the growing demand among diners for more flexible and personalised dining experiences.

Future Menus 2026 marked the first time that AI was introduced as a tool to support chefs in the creative process and in anticipating future consumer demands.

The technology is expected to help culinary professionals stay ahead of emerging market trends, gain deeper insights into diners' preferences and bridge the gap between ideas and execution.

This approach highlights how AI is emerging as a new driving force in the industry, helping to strengthen team capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience.

In addition to in-depth sharing sessions, the programme also featured strategic dialogues among experts, chefs and businesses, providing a platform to exchange views on the real challenges facing the industry, from menu development and operational optimisation to sustaining growth in an ever-changing market. — VNS