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Nurturing the next generation of filmakers

July 03, 2026 - 15:38
From script development to international mentorship, DANAFF's Project Incubator is helping emerging filmmakers transform original ideas into screen-ready projects. Backed by global experts and industry partners, the programme is creating new opportunities for Vietnamese and Asian stories to reach audiences around the world.

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Vietnamese fashion goes viral in China

Chinese entertainment stars are increasingly choosing outfits by Vietnamese designers for red carpet events, concerts, magazine shoots and international appearances, propelling Vietnamese fashion into the spotlight across Chinese social media and strengthening its presence in one of Asia's largest fashion markets.

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