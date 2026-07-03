Nurturing the next generation of filmakers

From script development to international mentorship, DANAFF's Project Incubator is helping emerging filmmakers transform original ideas into screen-ready projects. Backed by global experts and industry partners, the programme is creating new opportunities for Vietnamese and Asian stories to reach audiences around the world.
Phú Thọ has set targets to welcome 15 million tourists in 2026, including 705,000 international arrivals and 4.95 million overnight stays, generating approximately VNĐ16.3 trillion (roughly US$620 million) in tourism revenue.
The “Việt Nam Day in Skopje 2026” event has been held in the heart of Skopje, bringing Việt Nam’s cultural heritage and contemporary image closer to the people of North Macedonia and international visitors.
Chinese entertainment stars are increasingly choosing outfits by Vietnamese designers for red carpet events, concerts, magazine shoots and international appearances, propelling Vietnamese fashion into the spotlight across Chinese social media and strengthening its presence in one of Asia's largest fashion markets.
French women's magazine Biba Magazine has named Việt Nam one of the most appealing destinations for French travellers, praising the country's diverse, refined and healthy cuisine as one of its greatest attractions.