A summer journey through Việt Nam's living cultural mosaic

HÀ NỘI — Families looking for a meaningful getaway during the school holidays can explore the living traditions of Việt Nam's various ethnic communities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, where cultural experiences are shaped by the people who continue to preserve them.

Running throughout July, Traditional Folk Culture Experience transforms the cultural complex into an interactive space where visitors can discover the customs, crafts and performing arts of the country's ethnic communities through hands-on experiences rather than static displays.

The programme offers visitors the opportunity to meet culture bearers from across the country, who continue to practise and preserve traditions as part of their everyday lives.

Rather than simply watching performances, visitors are encouraged to take part.

Every ethnic village within the complex becomes a place for interaction, where guests can learn traditional handicrafts, explore indigenous architecture, discover folk songs and dances, experience rituals and festivals, sample regional cuisine and even take home handmade souvenirs created alongside artisans.

As they work together, artisans share stories about their communities, offering insights into traditions, beliefs and ways of life that have been passed down through generations.

For younger visitors, the programme provides an engaging alternative to digital entertainment during the school holidays.

Children can rediscover traditional games such as ô ăn quan, marbles and chơi chuyền (a traditional stick game), while families can enjoy outdoor activities including traditional swings and seesaws. Creative workshops, including ethnic-themed colouring activities, are also designed to encourage curiosity about Việt Nam's diverse cultural heritage.

Weekend visitors will also be treated to a series of cultural highlights presented by the communities themselves.

Among them is the Tày people's ancestral altar renewal ceremony, an important spiritual tradition that reflects filial piety, family unity and respect for ancestors. Rich in symbolism, the ritual offers visitors an insight into one of the many cultural practices that continue to shape community life in northern Việt Nam.

Another highlight is the reenactment of the Khmer community's Rain Retreat (Vassa) ceremony, a traditional Theravada Buddhist observance marking the beginning of the annual monastic retreat during the rainy season. The observance includes Buddhist chanting, offerings and prayers for peace and well-being.

This year's event will also feature a memorial ceremony honouring fallen soldiers ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, reflecting the enduring Vietnamese tradition of remembrance and gratitude.

Music and dance performances will further enrich the experience through programmes titled Dấu Ấn Màu Hoa Đỏ (The Imprint of the Red Blossom) and Âm Vang Nguồn Cội (Echoes of the Origins), celebrating patriotism, gratitude and the country's rich folk heritage through traditional songs, dances and instrumental performances.

More than 100 members of 16 ethnic communities, including the Nùng, Tày, Mông, Dao, Mường, Thái, Khmer, Ê Đê, Gia Rai and Cơ Tu communities, are taking part in this year's activities. The participants come from 11 provinces and cities across the country, where they continue to preserve and practise their communities' cultural traditions.

Unlike conventional cultural exhibitions, the programme places the communities themselves at the heart of every activity. Visitors are encouraged to engage directly with artisans, observe traditional techniques and take part in the creative process, making each encounter a personal and memorable cultural experience.

The month-long event also reflects broader efforts to preserve and promote Việt Nam's intangible cultural heritage through community participation and public engagement. By allowing ethnic communities to present their own traditions in authentic settings, the programme helps ensure that cultural practices remain living traditions rather than museum exhibits.

The initiative also aligns with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which identifies culture as a strategic resource for sustainable development and encourages greater investment in cultural industries while safeguarding the nation's rich heritage.

By connecting traditional culture with contemporary audiences, the programme demonstrates how living heritage can become a valuable resource for education, tourism and the development of cultural industries.

For visitors of all ages, the event offers more than a day out. It is an invitation to experience the extraordinary diversity of Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups and discover that the country's living heritage is best appreciated through participation rather than observation. — VNS