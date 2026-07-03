Circus show promises memorable summer adventure for children

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Circus Federation will present the Clown Festival and Animal Circus Gala this weekend, offering children and families an entertaining summer programme featuring comedy, acrobatics and animal performances.

The show will be staged at 4.30pm on July 4 and 10am on July 5 at the Central Circus Theatre in Hà Nội.

According to director of the Vietnam Circus Federation and People's Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, the production has been designed as a summer gift for young audiences, combining entertainment with positive messages about courage, perseverance, teamwork and compassion for people, animals and nature.

Opening with interactive clown performances, the show invites children to join the fun rather than simply watch from their seats. The clowns also serve as hosts, leading audiences through a series of circus acts that range from comedy to thrilling aerial performances.

The acrobatic programme showcases the performers' strength, balance and coordination through high-wire, balancing and aerial routines, while highlighting the dedication and teamwork behind each act.

Animal performances featuring dogs, monkeys, parrots, goats and cats are also among the highlights. Blended with clown acts and acrobatics, the performances are intended to entertain while encouraging children to appreciate and care for animals.

Thắng said the federation hopes children will leave the theatre with happy memories as well as a greater appreciation for the performing arts and curiosity about the world around them.

The programme is directed by Thắng, with Meritorious Artist Đỗ Hùng and artist Phùng Đắc Nhẫn serving as producers. Artists Đức Vĩnh and Hải Quân are performance directors.

It also reflects efforts to expand access to cultural activities for young audiences, in line with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which identifies culture as a driver of sustainable development and encourages greater investment in cultural and creative industries. — VNS