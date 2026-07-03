Beach city to spark tourism week festival

ĐÀ NẴNG – The beach zone in Sơn Trà peninsula will host the summer tourism week 'Enjoy Danang Festival 2026' on July 22-27, offering an insight into the lifestyle of the fishing community along with art performances.

The city’s tourism promotion centre said a series of folk performances, meditation sessions, beach soccer, barefoot runs, paddling boarding and digital tours will help visitors learn more and explore Đà Nẵng.

The beach zone will be main location for recreational and art activities – where tourists can enjoy amazing summer nights with kite flying, beach lighting shows, dawn fishing market and trekking in Sơn Trà Mountain.

Đà Nẵng City’s Culture, Sports and Tourism department, in cooperation with Danang365, a digital marketing and event organising agency, has been highlighting the tourism promotion campaign on social networks.

The city’s tourism industry also joined promotion programmes at Chuseok Festival in Seoul, Daegu and Busan, Korea.

Đà Nẵng has welcomed 9.8 million tourists, of which 5.2 million were foreigners, in the first half of 2026. Korean visitors are listed in the top of international tourists with nearly 1 million in the first six months.

The Đà Nẵng International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) has offered a 20 per cent discount at check-in kiosks for all air service connecting international routes with Đà Nẵng between July and December.

The hub has been drawing tourists to the city with the two-month International Fireworks Festival, marathons, triathlons and a film festival among other large-scale events.

Đà Nẵng aims to welcome 19.1 million visitors with an estimated revenue of VNĐ70 trillion (US$2.7 billion) in 2026. VNS