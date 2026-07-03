Hà Nội in bloom

For three days each summer, the shores of the West Lake fill with colour as Hà Nội celebrates the lotus, the flower at the heart of Vietnamese culture. Drawing some 300,000 visitors, the 2026 Lotus Festival honours an ancient craft, a national symbol and a city that calls itself a place of peace.
Phú Thọ has set targets to welcome 15 million tourists in 2026, including 705,000 international arrivals and 4.95 million overnight stays, generating approximately VNĐ16.3 trillion (roughly US$620 million) in tourism revenue.
The “Việt Nam Day in Skopje 2026” event has been held in the heart of Skopje, bringing Việt Nam’s cultural heritage and contemporary image closer to the people of North Macedonia and international visitors.
Chinese entertainment stars are increasingly choosing outfits by Vietnamese designers for red carpet events, concerts, magazine shoots and international appearances, propelling Vietnamese fashion into the spotlight across Chinese social media and strengthening its presence in one of Asia's largest fashion markets.
French women's magazine Biba Magazine has named Việt Nam one of the most appealing destinations for French travellers, praising the country's diverse, refined and healthy cuisine as one of its greatest attractions.