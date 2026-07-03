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Hà Nội in bloom

July 03, 2026 - 15:31
For three days each summer, the shores of the West Lake fill with colour as Hà Nội celebrates the lotus, the flower at the heart of Vietnamese culture. Drawing some 300,000 visitors, the 2026 Lotus Festival honours an ancient craft, a national symbol and a city that calls itself a place of peace.

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Vietnamese fashion goes viral in China

Chinese entertainment stars are increasingly choosing outfits by Vietnamese designers for red carpet events, concerts, magazine shoots and international appearances, propelling Vietnamese fashion into the spotlight across Chinese social media and strengthening its presence in one of Asia's largest fashion markets.

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