HCM City deploys mobile pumps to tackle deep flooding

HCM CITY — HCM City will deploy mobile pumps at severely flooded areas and step up traffic control as the city prepares for heavy rain and high tides during the ongoing rainy season, authorities said.

The HCM City Fire Prevention and Fighting Police will position mobile pumps at locations affected by heavy rain and tidal flooding, while traffic police and youth volunteers will form mobile teams to regulate traffic and help keep roads safe.

The measures are part of the city’s plan to respond to natural disasters during this year’s rainy and storm season, after heavy rain in recent days caused deep flooding and traffic congestion on several roads.

During heavy downpours recently, mobile pumps were deployed on Phan Huy Ích, Nguyễn Văn Khối and Bà Triệu streets, among other locations.

The city also operated major tide-control gates, including those in the Nhiêu Lộc-Thị Nghè, Rạch Nhảy-Ruột Ngựa, Bình Lợi and Bình Triệu areas, to regulate water levels in canals.

Infrastructure management units have also been operating fixed and mobile pumping systems to drain flooded areas.

The city has ordered departments and local authorities to closely monitor weather conditions, maintain guards and provide warnings and traffic guidance at vulnerable locations.

Residents have been advised not to enter deeply flooded areas, landslide-prone locations or other unsafe areas.

Emergency response forces must remain on duty around the clock, including weekends and holidays, to respond to flooding and other incidents.

Authorities have also been instructed to review and evacuate residents from areas at risk of severe flooding caused by high tides and heavy rain, as well as from areas vulnerable to landslides.

The Department of Construction and infrastructure operators have been tasked with reviewing safety plans for underground facilities, tunnels, irrigation works, dykes and reservoirs, particularly projects under construction.

They have also been told to operate drainage outlets, tide-control gates and pumping stations effectively and respond to problems within their assigned responsibilities.

The Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station forecasts that the highest tide of 2026 at the Phú An station could reach 1.7-1.75 metres from October 27-29, or 0.1-0.15 metres above warning level III.

At the Thủ Dầu Một station, tides are forecast to reach 1.82-1.87 metres, exceeding warning level III by 0.22-0.27 metres.

HCM City currently has 159 locations prone to frequent flooding, including 76 in the former HCM City area, 52 in the former Bình Dương area and 31 in the former Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu area.

The city aims to complete nine projects this year to improve drainage and address three serious flooding hotspots on Phan Văn Hớn Street, in Bình Quới and at the intersection of National Highway 51 and Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Street.

The Department of Construction has also proposed a 2026-2030 drainage and flood-control plan aimed at tackling remaining flood-prone areas through larger infrastructure projects and basin-based drainage management. — VNS