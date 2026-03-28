Sportsmen honoured in "Glory of Vietnamese Sports 2026"

HÀ NỘI — Outstanding athletes and coaches were honoured at the "Glory of Vietnamese Sports 2026" programme on March 27 in Hà Nội.

The event "Youth Month - Sports Month" was also organised at the same time to promote sports practice and encourage young people to join this movement.

They were two of numerous activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's Traditional Sports Day (March 27,1946-2026).

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Lê Thị Hoàng Yến said: “This is an opportunity for those in the sports sector to reflect on the proud 80-year journey of building and developing national sports.

“It is also a time to honour and express gratitude to generations of officials, coaches and athletes for their contributions to the nation's glory.”

Yến praised the contributions of officials, coaches and athletes, expressing hope that the sports community would remain united, dynamic and creative in raising national sports to new heights.

She added that this would support the country’s development and improve public health and physical fitness.

At the Gala, top athletes and athletes with disabilities such as shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh, footballer Nguyễn Đình Bắc, runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh, and powerlifter Lê Văn Công received awards.

“We are delighted and proud to congratulate outstanding coaches and athletes nationwide for their impressive results in 2025," said Yến.

“Their achievements not only demonstrate talent but also reflect persistent hard work and an unwavering will to overcome personal limits and the harsh challenges of training and competition. Behind each medal lie silent efforts, national pride and the aspiration to reach new heights.”

A talk show featuring athletes and coaches from different generations offered a platform to share their stories and aspirations, while inspiring audiences with insights into athletes’ lives and their journeys to win medals for the country.

The official 80th anniversary celebration of the Traditional Sports Day will be held today at the Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội.

It will be attended by leaders of the Party and State, representatives of leaders from various ministries and sectors, and a large number of officials, coaches, and athletes of Vietnamese sports from all periods. — VNS