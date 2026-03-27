Surya Bonaly electrifies young Vietnamese figure skaters in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Young Vietnamese figure skaters packed the Vincom Ice Rink Royal City in Hà Nội on Tuesday for a rare masterclass with French figure skating legend Surya Bonaly.

At 53, Bonaly’s presence still carries the unmistakable poise and drive of an elite performer, and from beginners to members of the national team, everyone on the ice showed excitement and eagerness to learn from the French icon.

“I had only seen her on screen before, and I never expected to meet her in person,” said 17-year-old Phạm Hoài Anh. “She meticulously guided and corrected each movement on the ice and taught me a lot of valuable things.

"Her skating style is explosive and full of energy. I was especially impressed by her jumping technique and the steadiness of her rhythm. That motivates me to keep pursuing the professional path I’m training for.”

During the session, Bonaly worked across a wide range of levels, from foundational backward skating steps to advanced jumps and spins. She particularly concentrated on jump technique and spin positions, breaking complex elements into simple, repeatable parts.

Her explanations emphasised body alignment, timing and finding a consistent take-off rhythm, details that helped skaters of all ages improve control and confidence. Coaches noted that her hands-on corrections and clear demonstrations made technical ideas easier to grasp and practise.

Seven-year-old Bảo Hân, who had been struggling with her sit spin, described the transformation after Bonaly’s coaching: “Before, the sit spin felt the hardest. She showed me everything from how to lift my leg correctly to the Bunny Hop jump. Now I feel like I’ve really improved.”

Older athletes echoed that sentiment. By the end of the clinic, many reported a cleaner technique, steadier balance, smoother rotations and a stronger sense of body control on the ice. Moves that previously looked awkward became more fluid as students learned how to coordinate force, rotation and flexibility.

The training emphasised progressive learning: mastering the basics first, then layering complexity.

Bonaly repeatedly returned to simple drills that build muscle memory, backward crossovers, edge control and landing mechanics, so jumps and spins could be executed with greater stability. This methodical approach appealed to both young beginners and competitive skaters aiming to refine advanced elements.

Organisers framed the event as more than a single clinic. The visit was part of an exchange programme organised by the French Embassy and the French Institute in Việt Nam in collaboration with the Việt Nam Skating and Roller Federation.

Bonaly’s trip followed an invitation from Lycée Français Alexandre Yersin and reflects broader cooperation between French and Vietnamese sports organisations. The programme is intended to raise technical standards and open pathways for Vietnamese athletes to access international training opportunities.

The figure skating legend is known for her distinguished competitive record and singular performance style. She is a three-time world silver medallist (1993–1995), a five-time European champion (1991–1995), the 1991 World Junior Champion and a nine-time French national champion (1989–1997).

Known for her powerful, innovative skating and memorable athleticism, and most famously, her banned one-legged backflip at the Olympics, Bonaly’s methods emphasise strength, rhythm and distinctive expression on the ice.

Trịnh Thị Trang, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Skating and Roller Skating Federation, said the visit has both technical and inspirational value.

“The presence of a world-class athlete like Bonaly not only improves our athletes’ skills, but also strongly inspires the community,” Trang said.

“This is a concrete step in the Federation’s strategy to strengthen international cooperation and bring Vietnamese figure skating closer to regional and world standards.”

Arnaud Pannier, Attaché for Educational Cooperation at the French Embassy in Việt Nam, highlighted the long-term possibilities opened by such exchanges: “We are working to send Vietnamese athletes to France for training so they can access a professional international environment.

"Visits by legendary coaches and athletes like Bonaly are golden opportunities for young people to learn directly from top-level experience.”

Pannier added that these exchanges are a foundation for Vietnamese ambitions at major competitions such as the Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Nurturing professional dreams

During the visit, Bonaly reflected on sport’s broader role, commenting: “For me, being here is an inspiring and meaningful mission. From the moment I stepped onto the ice rink, witnessing the eagerness, effort and passion in the eyes of the young athletes truly moved me.

"The training session was not only about imparting techniques, but also an opportunity for me to connect, spread my love for figure skating, and instil confidence in the next generation.”

The skating legend emphasised that sport helps children, especially Generation Z, move away from dependence on electronic devices and the virtual world, building self-confidence, discipline and resilience instead.

She also urged practical steps to help develop skating in tropical countries.

“I think investors should consider integrating ice rinks when building shopping malls or hotels. In hot and humid weather, this is an ideal space for children to relieve stress and engage in positive physical training,” she said.

Bonaly stressed that her biggest goal is not only to train champions, but to inspire children to come to the rink every day and keep improving.

“I believe that young Vietnamese athletes have good potential and many opportunities for development. The important thing is to have a quality training system and better training conditions," she noted.

"I hope one day to see you compete in major tournaments like the World Championships or the Olympics. Having more countries participate will enrich this sport, and I truly hope Việt Nam will be a part of it in the future.”

The presence of the legend in Hà Nội has brought new life to the nascent Vietnamese figure skating scene. Her valuable experience and positive energy are expected to become an important asset, helping young athletes confidently compete on the international stage. — VNS